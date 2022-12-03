National League football match abandoned after fan dies

A National League football match was abandoned after a fan died in the stands.

The fifth-tier game between Bromley FC and Yeovil Town was brought to a halt after six minutes so medical staff could attend to a "medical emergency".

After the game briefly resumed, players and match officials left the pitch on the 11th minute mark and never returned.

The match was goalless at the time.

Host club Bromley wrote this afternoon: "We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the supporters who flagged the incident, medical teams of both clubs, as well as doctors within the crowd who assisted stadium paramedics until the ambulance crew arrived and transferred them to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of all involved, the club have since been informed that the supporter has sadly passed away.

"Everyone at Bromley Football Club is deeply saddened by this news and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the supporter's friends and family."

Travelling Yeovil Town also put out a statement, which read: "From all the playing staff at Yeovil Town we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the incident at today's game."

"Credit to everyone in the stadium for their grace in a very difficult situation, especially both teams' medical staff and the paramedics present.

"We send our regards to the person involved, their friends and family in really horrible circumstances.

"At times like this the whole football family rallies together and shows that it is more than just a game."