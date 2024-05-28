Thousands of NatWest customers unable to access banking app or website amid tech outage

Thousands of users have reported issues with the bank's app and website. Picture: Alamy/X

By Jenny Medlicott

Thousands of NatWest customers have reported issues accessing their bank accounts amid an outage on Tuesday morning.

Users have complained of being unable to access the bank’s app or website, with it displaying an error message when they try to do so.

According to DownDetector, nearly 4,000 users have so far experienced issues with their NatWest accounts this morning.

Reports suggest the issues first began just after 5am.

Writing on X, one bank user complained: “NatWest online banking and app are both down this morning, on what for many is payday.”

Another wrote: "I have no access to my accounts as the app and online banking are down.... I have to move funds to an account by 2pm or a payment will not be paid , my local branch has closed down..."

Users reported issues accessing the banking app and website on Tuesday. Picture: X

One added: “Your app is down we can't access our money or pay bills.

Responding to comments on social media, NatWest's help account said: "We are aware some customers are having issues with logging into the app and online banking. Our tech team are working hard to get it resolved asap."

Another member of the help team replied: “We've reported this internally and it's currently being looked into by our tech team. We're hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible.”

On the NatWest website, the bank has reported service disruption with mobile apps and online banking.

How to complete transactions during the outage

Advice for those experiencing disruptions with the app and online banking reads: “Some of our customers are experiencing issues with our mobile app and Online Banking service. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’re working hard getting everything back up and running for you. We will share an update when we have more information.

The NatWest website has set out guidance on how to carry out transactions amid the outage. Picture: NatWest

“If you need to complete a transaction you can continue to do this using our Telephone Banking service or alternatively you can visit one of our Branches or ATMs.

“If you are looking to make a payment with us today, please consider sending money another way. You can still use your debit or credit card to make payments and get cash from ATM’s, branches and the Post Office.

“Please get in touch if you need urgent help with something you'd usually do in our mobile app or Online Banking: Use webchat on our website. Send us a private message on social media.”