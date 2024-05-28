Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has been spending more time 'out and about' in recent weeks as she continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

It is understood that the royal's correspondence team at the palace have been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate, 42, but Kensington Palace stressed she still needs more time and space to recover.

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

Letters sent to members of the are dealt with by the Court Post Office. In a typical week, they will receive up to 1,000 letters - but this number has seen a significant increase since Kate’s cancer announcement in March.

The sheer volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But staff do aim to reply to all the writers, eventually, MailOnline reports.

It comes after Kensington Palace issued an update on Kate last week as they revealed her excitement by a new report into early childhood development.

The Princess of Wales is said to be 'excited' by her business taskforce's new report. Picture: Alamy

The new report by her early years foundation claims the UK could reap £45.5 billion in economic benefits if firms prioritise the first few years of a child's life.

The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has produced a report recommending a range of interventions from creating a culture inside and outside firms that prioritises childhood to supporting parents with greater resources and flexibility in the workplace.

Christian Guy, executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, briefed Kate on the new report she has read, and said she was "excited" by the document.

A Kensington Palace spokesman stressed the launch did not signal Kate "returning to work" and said "...early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess of Wales, and she has been kept fully up to date throughout the process and the development of the task force's work and she has seen the report..."

The princess has been working to raise the profile of the early years development of children for some years and established her centre in 2021 as part of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.