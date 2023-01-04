Secret Nazi treasure map 'revealing location to looted WW2 jewels' released to public for first time

Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Nazi treasure map believed to reveal the location of looted World War II jewels has been released to the public for first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The map is said to lead to buried Nazi riches worth millions, which were stolen from a bank by Hitler's soldiers.

It is among hundreds of secret papers about World War II which have finally been uncovered to the public.

The map was hidden away for years in the National Archives of the Netherlands with "clues to a never-found treasure".

Watches, diamonds and jewellery are believed to be just a few of the valuables stolen from the bank in the city of Arnhem.

Read more: Parents' outrage as kids at £45,000 per year public school seen giving Nazi salutes while watching play about Hitler

Read more: Bavarian Bridgnorth: Top secret documents reveal that Hitler planned for Shropshire town to be Nazi England's HQ

Treasure maps to possible Nazi treasure. Picture: Alamy

The map is thought to show the exact spot where the haul was hidden in Gelderland, according to NL Times.

It suggests the loot is buried between the Dutch villages of Ommeren and Linden.

Annet Waalkens, of the National Archives, told a Dutch broadcaster: "During the defense of Arnhem, there was an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg.

"German soldiers put loot in their coats at the scene."

It has been speculated that the treasure was hidden in ammunition boxes and then buried in Ommeren.

The stolen items may have since been found by treasure seekers or collected by the Nazis days after they looted them.

The Dutch state took a Nazi officer back to the Netherlands to try and find it, but the items were never recovered.

A visitor at the annual Open Access Day. Picture: Alamy

The documents also include details on abuse in concentration camps as well as minutes from Cabinet minister meetings.

The National Archives said: "The archive contains harrowing stories of torture, humiliation and revenge against this group of 'illicit Dutch people'.

"Leg irons used to chain detainees together, sometimes for weeks, are tangible evidence of the often inhumane conditions in these post-War camps."

They added: "There are files about the resistance against the Japanese occupation, about conscientious objectors and deserters, and a conspiracy against Captain Westerling."