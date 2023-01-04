Secret Nazi treasure map 'revealing location to looted WW2 jewels' released to public for first time

4 January 2023, 14:14

Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public
Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Nazi treasure map believed to reveal the location of looted World War II jewels has been released to the public for first time.

The map is said to lead to buried Nazi riches worth millions, which were stolen from a bank by Hitler's soldiers.

It is among hundreds of secret papers about World War II which have finally been uncovered to the public.

The map was hidden away for years in the National Archives of the Netherlands with "clues to a never-found treasure".

Watches, diamonds and jewellery are believed to be just a few of the valuables stolen from the bank in the city of Arnhem.

Treasure maps to possible Nazi treasure
Treasure maps to possible Nazi treasure. Picture: Alamy

The map is thought to show the exact spot where the haul was hidden in Gelderland, according to NL Times.

It suggests the loot is buried between the Dutch villages of Ommeren and Linden.

Annet Waalkens, of the National Archives, told a Dutch broadcaster: "During the defense of Arnhem, there was an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg.

"German soldiers put loot in their coats at the scene."

It has been speculated that the treasure was hidden in ammunition boxes and then buried in Ommeren.

The stolen items may have since been found by treasure seekers or collected by the Nazis days after they looted them.

The Dutch state took a Nazi officer back to the Netherlands to try and find it, but the items were never recovered.

A visitor at the annual Open Access Day.
A visitor at the annual Open Access Day. Picture: Alamy

The documents also include details on abuse in concentration camps as well as minutes from Cabinet minister meetings.

The National Archives said: "The archive contains harrowing stories of torture, humiliation and revenge against this group of 'illicit Dutch people'.

"Leg irons used to chain detainees together, sometimes for weeks, are tangible evidence of the often inhumane conditions in these post-War camps."

They added: "There are files about the resistance against the Japanese occupation, about conscientious objectors and deserters, and a conspiracy against Captain Westerling."

Ukraine killed at least 89 Russian soldiers in the strike

Russia blames Ukraine attack that killed 89 soldiers on troops having their phones switched on
Myanmar Independence Day

Myanmar’s military leader plans election two years after seizing power

Fresh food inflation has hit record levels

Fresh food prices soar as Christmas grocery spending hits new high

The Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece soon

Elgin Marbles 'close to Greece return' as British Museum's George Osborne draws up landmark deal
Amber McLaughlin

'I'm a loving person': final words of first transgender inmate executed in the US, after killing ex-girlfriend
Teresa and Paul Hanson

Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years given bail on condition she live with her parents
Amber McLaughlin

First transgender inmate executed in the US

The Brit was killed in the St James area of Jamaica

Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead by pool while on luxury holiday in Jamaica

Rishi Sunak wants all pupils to study maths until they are 18

Every pupil must study maths until they're 18, Rishi Sunak to declare in first major speech of the year
Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed

Jeremy Renner 'too messed up to type' as he posts selfie bruised and lying in hospital bed

