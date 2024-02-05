Nearly £200 to park an SUV in Paris for six hours - as London urged to follow suit

5 February 2024, 11:02 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 11:16

Parking for six hours on a Paris street in an SUV or large car will cost €225 under the new plans
Parking for six hours on a Paris street in an SUV or large car will cost €225 under the new plans. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Mayor of Paris has urged 'other cities' like London to follow the French capital's example by tripling parking charges for SUVs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parisians voted yesterday to make it prohibitively expensive to drive SUVs in the French capital, by tripling the price of parking.

Large SUVs will have to pay £15.30 (€18) per hour to park in the centre of Paris.

The charges ar set to come into effect by September.

Paris’s mayor Anne Hidalgo has called on London and other cities to follow suit.

She said: “Parisians have made a clear choice – other cities will follow.”

Read more: 'XL Bullies' who killed grandmother, 68, revealed to be owned by victim's wannabe rapper son-in-law

Read more: Has the 'spy in the bag' mystery been solved? Gareth Williams 'was likely alone when he died,' say police

She argued that SUVs take up too much space on narrow streets, cause too much pollution and cause more accidents than smaller cars.

“The time has come to break with this tendency for cars that are always bigger, taller, wider,” she said.”You have the power to take back ownership of our streets.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously said the idea is “innovative.”

“We always examine policies around the globe. I'm a firm believer in stealing good policies,” he told the Guardian.

”Rather than inventing [new policies] badly, if other cities are doing stuff that works, we will copy them.”

Caroline Russell, a Green member of the London Assembly, said: “Have to love the people of Paris. SUVs have no place on busy city streets and charging more for storing monster cars on street makes sense.”

Leo Murray, co-director of climate charity Possible, said: “It is fantastic to see the people of Paris voting to increase parking charges for large and oversized cars, a great first step in reversing the recent trend towards ‘autobesity’.

“This landmark referendum is the latest triumph in Paris’ ongoing mission to tackle its problems with air pollution, congestion and motor traffic dominance, and is likely to inspire cities around the world to follow suit.”

The new price system in Paris applies to hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and to all-­electric vehicles heavier than two tonnes.

Parisians with resident permits will be exempt in their home area and the charge will not apply to taxis, tradespeople, health workers or drivers with a disability.

In a city referendum, 55 per cent of residents who voted backed the move, but only six per cent of 1.3m potential voters turned out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US Mideast Tensions

Six Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on Syrian base housing US troops

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky confirms he is considering replacing Ukraine’s military chief

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault

The Champs-Elysees in Paris with the Arc de Trimophe in the background, with a foreground of car traffic. To be renewed for the 2024 Olympics.

Parisians vote to hit 4x4s with ramped up parking costs in latest green drive

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April

The Champs-Elysees in Paris with the Arc de Trimophe in the background, with a foreground of car traffic. To be renewed for the 2024 Olympics.

Parisians vote to hit 4x4s with ramped up parking costs in latest green drive

South Korea Samsung Lee

Samsung chief acquitted of financial crimes related to 2015 merger

Exclusive
Gemma Robinson (right) took her own life after suffering horrific abuse at the hands of her ex. Her sister Kirsty (left) wants change

Ministers to change law to help prevent 'hidden' domestic abuse suicides

Several of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.

Asda to open 110 new convenience stores this month in massive expansion - will one be opening near you?

California Storms

Powerful storm knocks out power and floods roads in California

Chile Fires

At least 99 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity

Home Secretary ‘to look at’ claims forty Bibby Stockholm migrants are converting to Christianity

China Australia Writer

Australia appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer Yang Hengjun

Live
Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham

Clapham chemical attack LIVE: Suspect Abdul Ezedi 'slammed girl, 3, to ground,' witness says

Boeing 737

Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds new problem with some 737s

DNA tests were taken around the spy's flat.

Has the 'spy in the bag' mystery been solved? Gareth Williams 'was likely alone when he died,' say police

Latest News

See more Latest News

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack.

'XL Bullies' who killed grandmother, 68, revealed to be owned by victim's wannabe rapper son-in-law
The decrease in firearm-carrying officers also stems from low morale, poor pastoral care and the lengthy investigations led by IPOC.

Hundreds of armed police desert Met after officer charged in Chris Kapa case

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

Rishi Sunak to meet Irish premier, marking return of devolved government in Northern Ireland
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Celine Dion earns standing ovation at Grammy Awards to present album of the year, amid 'human statue' condition
A jockey has died following a freak accident during a meet when his horse ran through the wing of a fence.

Tributes to jockey, 29, killed after falling from horse in front of horrified spectators during race
Murdered teen Brianna Ghey's mum has called for social media to be banned for under-16s - as she says the internet is 'The Wild West'.

'It's the Wild West': Brianna Ghey's mum calls for social media ban for under-16s to prevent similar tragedies
Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity - as fears grow that some are using conversion as a means of staying in the UK.

Forty Bibby Stockholm migrants converting to Christianity - same loophole used by Clapham suspect
Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.

Labour slam Tories for "stealing opportunities" on apprenticeships as enrolments down a quarter
The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart
Mideast Tensions

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit