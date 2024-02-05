'XL Bullies' who killed grandmother, 68, revealed to be owned by victim's wannabe rapper son-in-law

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack. Picture: Essex Police/Handout/Social Media

By Jasmine Moody

It has now been revealed that the hounds who mauled Esther Martin to death were owned by her son-in-law - a wannabe rapper and XL Bully breeder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 68-year-old was visiting her 11-year-old grandson when she was attacked by two pets her daughter said were now-banned XL Bullies.

Brave members of the public tried to intervene to save her from the animals.

Now, a man aged 39 has been arrested and Essex Police said there is a "familial relationship" between him and Ms Martin.

He has now been identified as the boy's father, 39-year-old Ashley Warren.

The wannabe rapper and 'breeder' goes by the name 'Wyless Man, according to the Daily Mail.

Police have yet to determine the breeds which attacked the retired Tesco workers, but her family claim the dogs were XL Bully's - one appears to be a type of the breed, while another looks akin to a Rottweiler.

The dogs have since been destroyed.

Officers rushed to the scene in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, at about 4pm and found Esther seriously injured. She died at the scene.

Sonia Martin said her mother, from Woodford Green in London, was attacked by XL Bullies and had previously told their owner they were dangerous.

Read more: Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex named after man, 39, arrested

Read more: XL Bully owner says lack of checks on banned breed risks granting ‘out of control’ dogs exemption certificate

Ms Martin was mauled to death by two dogs. Picture: Handout

There have been fears that as many as 10,000 XL Bullies could still be unregistered after the ban kicked in. Picture: Social Media

Sonia, 47, alleged Warren had even said: "don’t tell me what to do with my own f***ing dogs", when the regulations were being brought in for XL Bully's

Police arrested Warren from Jaywick on suspicion of dangerous dog offences.

Esther’s son Paul, 45, told The Sun: “She came to visit her grandson.

“The owner of the bullies decided to go out and leave mum with six XL Bully puppies and two adults.

However, Warren's grandmother, 76-year-old Carol Stotter, has jumped to his defence, saying that her son never bred the dogs to be sold and that the female dog became pregnant - which was "not planned".

She added that the fogs had never been aggressive but their behaviour changed once the six puppies were born.

In addition, his mother tearfully told The Sun that Warren wanted to give away the puppied to "good homes" but struggled with the XL Bully regulations,

She added how her 11-year-old child will be impacted, after not only losing his grandmother, as well as his mother who had died before these events, leaving Warren as a widowed father.

Essex Police's Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin praised those who tried to help the woman.

He said: "When six police officers entered the house, their priority was, as always, to keep their community safe," he said.

"Their unflinching bravery and professionalism ensured that there was no ongoing threat to the people of Essex, both dogs were destroyed inside the house.

"I would also like to thank local people who tried to get into the house to help Esther Martin, you should be proud."

He said earlier on Sunday: "My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

"This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

"We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

Read more: Fears more than 10,000 XL Bullies still unregistered as ban on dangerous breed kicks in

XL Bullies are now banned with strict conditions in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

Police found the grandmother seriously injured and she died at the scene. Picture: Essex Police

"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

"I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved. We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us."

Police asked witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch using incident reference 723 of 3 February.

A spate of deadly attacks led to XL Bullies being banned.

Owners need a certificate of exemption to keep their pets in England and Wales, and that comes with a raft of conditions.

The dogs have to be neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled when in public, and securely kept so they cannot escape.

There have been fears that as many as 10,000 XL Bullies could still be unregistered after the ban kicked in.