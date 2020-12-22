Negotiators making 'final push' to reach post-Brexit trade deal

22 December 2020, 21:35

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels on Sunday
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Negotiators are making a "final push" to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the European Union's Michel Barnier has said.

Mr Barnier, who is leading the EU's team in negotiations with the UK, said it was a "crucial moment" with the current trading arrangements due to end on December 31.

He was briefing ambassadors from the 27 EU countries and MEPs about the state of the talks as time runs short for a deal to be reached.

Read more: 'Good progress' on French freight ban as 2,800 lorries queue in Kent

Read more: EU calls for blanket UK travel bans to be lifted

In a sign of the intensive diplomatic activity, Boris Johnson is in "close contact" with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Downing Street sources said they were speaking "from time to time given there isn't long left" until the end of the Brexit transition period next week.

But No 10 refused to confirm reports that they spoke on Monday about proposals to address the issue of fishing rights, one of the final remaining barriers to a deal.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mr Barnier said: "We are really in a crucial moment and we are giving it a final push.

"In 10 days, the UK will leave the single market."

Earlier, the European Parliament's former Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said the queues of lorries in Kent were a sign of things to come.

France closed its border with the UK as a result of the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across London and the South East.

In a tweet, Mr Verhofstadt said: "We forgot what borders look like. Some thought they would remain open with or without the EU. They will now start to understand what leaving the EU really means."

The Prime Minister continued to insist the UK will "prosper mightily" without a deal, despite warning that it could add further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

Trade between the UK and EU will face tariffs and quotas from January 1 unless a deal is reached.

But talks in Brussels remain difficult, with "significant differences in key areas", including fishing and rules on maintaining fair competition.

Downing Street insiders flatly rejected reports that there has been a breakthrough in the row over fishing quotas.

Reports suggested the UK had offered a cut of about a third in the amount of fish EU vessels catch in British waters over a five-year period.

That is down from an initial demand to cut it by 60% over three years, but the compromise was reportedly rejected by Brussels.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Johnson said World Trade Organisation terms - the default if there is no deal - would be "entirely satisfactory".

"Prosper mightily remains an extremely good description of life after January 1 either way," he insisted.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that a no-deal outcome could result in a 2% hit to gross domestic product - a measure of the size of the economy - in 2021.

That would equate to around £45 billion being wiped off the value of the UK economy.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prescription pill stock

US authorities sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

Biden

Biden addresses Covid bill and holiday pandemic precautions

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
Pedestrians walk past Frank Pichel’s tree lot in Richmond, Virginia

Scrawny Christmas trees lift spirits and raise funds for school
The UK recorded another daily-record of 36,804 cases on Tuesday.

UK sees biggest daily rise of 36,804 covid-19 cases and 691 further deaths
British butcher and owner of Wesley’s Butcher Shop Julia Craig-McQuaide in Brussels

Britons in Brussels get lucky with Christmas turkeys delivery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher
Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent admitting to poisoning opposition activist underwear

Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent revealing opposition activist underwear poisoning
Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'

Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'
The peer was speaking to LBC

Lord Blunkett: It's defeat if schools aren't open by February
James made the powerful prediction as the final deadline looms

James O'Brien makes his final powerful Brexit prediction

The Sage member said retired teachers should be brought back

Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London