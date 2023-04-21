Breaking News

Neighbour admits killing a mother and her two daughters, 1 and 3, in Nottingham house fire but denies murder

Jamie Barrow (L) will return to court on June 12 to face trial, in a case expected to last three weeks. Picture: Facebook / family handout

By Chris Samuel

A man, 31, has admitted killing his neighbour and her two young children in a flat fire in Nottingham last November, but denies their murder.

Jamie Barrow pleaded guilty on Friday to the manslaughter of Fatimah Drammeh, three; and Naeemah Drammeh, one; in the fire that ripped through their home in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on November 20.

He also admitted being responsible for the death of their mother, Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, who died in hospital two days after the blaze, from smoke inhalation.

As well as denying three counts of murder, Barrow also pleaded not guilty to one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today in grey prison tracksuit bottoms, a grey T-shirt and glasses, Barrow spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

He was supported by defence counsel, Andrew Wesley.

Barrow will return to court on June 12 to face trial, in a case which is expected to last three weeks.

Jamie Barrow. Picture: Facebook

In a previous statement, the children's father Aboubacarr Drammeh, said he had to to go a motuary to identify their bodies on his 40th birthday.

Mr Drammeh paid tribute to his “very faithful” “caring” wife, who would help “whoever she could”.

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three. Picture: Family handout

He said his two girls "were both really happy children," adding: "They loved spending time with their grandparents and got along really well as siblings.”

Barrow was arrested hours after the blaze at the family's first-floor flat before being charged with three counts of murder four days later.