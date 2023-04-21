Tribute to our Gan Gan: Kate shares unseen picture of Queen with her great-grandchildren to mark late monarch’s birthday

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday. Picture: Princess of Wales

By Jenny Medlicott

A heartwarming picture of Queen Elizabeth surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday.

A touching image captured by the Princess of Wales has been shared to social media today in celebration of what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday.

The picture was taken during a family trip to Balmoral last summer shortly before she died. The picture shows the Queen with her grandchildren and great grandchildren beaming for the camera as they pose next to their beloved "Gan Gan".

Kate's post reads: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.

This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."

Balmoral was one of the Queen's most cherished locations, as it is said she was particularly joyful during her trips to the Scottish estate.

Pictured on the top row, from left to right: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Immediately behind the sofa: Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips and Prince Louis.

On the Queen's left: Mia Tindall holding baby Lucas Tindall. On the Queen's right: Savannah Phillips.

She travelled to the much-loved Aberdeenshire residence every summer, accompanied by various family members of the royal family who received an invite.

Balmoral was a place where many fond memories were formed for the Queen, such as summer barbecues held with the Duke of Edinburgh, where the pair personally cooked and washed up for their guests.

On social media, users have shared their own tributes for the Late Queen's birthday, one said: "Happy Birthday Ma’am, a true British icon who in difficult times often brought the nation together like nobody else could."

Another said: "This one brought a tear to my eye. Such a lovely photo, and I’m sure they all miss their beloved Nan/Great-Nan very dearly."

While another added: "What a lovely photo and a lovely memory. We miss our wonderful Queen."

Last year the Queen travelled to Balmoral on July 21, and stayed there while she appointed a new Prime Minister, making it the first time she appointed a PM at Balmoral.

Two days after, the Queen died while still at the Scottish estate.

She died on September 8 last year after serving as the head of state for more than 70 years, making her the longest-reigning British monarch.