Barry Humphries 'stable and responsive’ after Dame Edna Everage star's sudden hospital dash

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries - best known for his role as Dame Edna Everage - is now 'stable and responsive'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries is "stable and responsive" after being rushed to hospital due to medical complications.

There were concerns that Mr Humphries was in "serious" condition, with reports suggesting he was in an "unresponsive state" at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney on Thursday evening.

However, a spokesman at the hospital has since confirmed that the details - from an unnamed family source - were "incorrect".

"I can confirm that reports that Mr Humphries is unresponsive are incorrect. He's stable," the representative told Daily Mail Australia.

Dame Edna Everage aka Barry Humphries. Picture: Alamy

The hospital also told entertainment commentator Peter Ford that the comedian was alert and awake and cracking jokes with the nursing staff on Friday morning.

"Things are tough, and all we can do at this point in time is to basically give a big shout out to Barry Humphries and say, 'Australia loves you and we will always be grateful for everything you have given us'," Mr Ford said.

"Barry has a fighting spirit and he's not going to give up easily."

His publicist previously issued a jovial statement from him, thanking fans and well-wishers.

"Barry would like to thank every body for the support and best wishes he has received but he would like more and more," they said.

His wife Elizabeth Spender also said that he was "doing fine".

Mr Humphries' four children are now by his hospital bedside, including his estranged daughter, Emily, and two sons Oscar and Rupert, who travelled from London.

The comedian, who is most famous for his Dame Edna Everage character, underwent hip replacement surgery after tripping on a rug while grabbing a book back in February.

Weeks ago the entertainer revealed he was in "agony" after his fall at home.

At the time, Mr Humphries said he was hoping to be back on his feet in time for another 'one man show' to be held later this year.