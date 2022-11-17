Neighbours is saved. Beloved Australian soap set to return to British TV after being axed this year

Neighbours is to return after being cancelled this year. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Neighbours has been revived by the streaming giant Amazon, after the long-running Australian soap was cancelled this July.

Among the fan favourites returning are Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

Production company Fremantle announced a deal with Amazon to relaunch the soap on Thursday, with filming set to start again next year and a premiere expected on free Amazon service Freevee in the second half of 2023.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan on Neighbours in 1990. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle’s CEO, said: "Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world.

“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.”

Neighbours was cancelled after 37 years on the air this July, with former stars who have gone on to global fame returning for its farewell episode.

The final episode got three million viewers on Channel 5, its highest rated episode since the channel first began broadcasting Neighbours in 2008.

Film star Margot Robbie used to act on Neighbours. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Jason Donovan were all among the actors who came back to the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough after years away.

Lauren Anderson, Amazon head of video on demand, said: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series – and current fans to relive their favourite moments.”