Breaking News

Net migration falls 20 per cent from record high, latest ONS figures show

By Henry Moore

Net migration has fallen by 20%, new figures show.

Net migration to the UK stood at an estimated 728,000 in the year to June 2024.

This is down 20% from a record 906,000 in the year to June 2023, the Office for National Statistics said.

Net migration, which measures the difference between the number of people arriving in the UK and the number leaving, hit record highs in the year to June 2023, it has been revealed.

The ONS has said that while migration remains high by "historic standards", it is beginning to fall.

It comes after Migration Minister Seema Malhotra repeatedly declined to say when asylum hotels would close across the UK.

Repeatedly challenged to name a date by LBC's Nick Ferrari, the minister for migration and citizenship said only that the hotels would close "as we return those who have no right to be here".

Acknowledging that the Labour Government had closed seven hotels but opened 14, she said: "We absolutely want to see hotels closed and what we know, what your listeners will also know, is we do have to house destitute asylum seekers.

"But this has been an overall fall since 400 hotels were being used at the peak."

This is a breaking story, more follows...