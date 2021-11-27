Netherlands tests passengers on South Africa flights for Omicron as 61 catch Covid

27 November 2021, 20:18

Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant
Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Fresh Omicron variant fears have been raised after dozens of people tested positive for Covid when flying to the Netherlands from South Africa.

Worries about the mutation possibly reducing vaccine effectiveness have trigged Government action in the UK, with new rules for arrivals and mask-wearing introduced.

It is still thought vaccines will provide some protection from serious illness but experts are racing to discover more about the new variant, which was first identified in southern Africa.

In the Netherlands, officials say 61 passengers across two flights from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for Covid. They have all now been put into isolation and it is not known if any are infected with the Omicron variant.

More tests are under way to determine if they are carrying it.

Officials said more than 500 other passengers tested negative and they have been allowed home or to continue their journey to other countries.

Read more: New Omicron measures: PM announces tighter face mask rules and all arrivals must isolate

Read more: What is the Omicron variant and what has Boris Johnson announced?

In the UK, the Government has tightened up restrictions on travellers, self-isolation and mask wearing in a bid to delay the spread of Omicron until more is known about it.

Urging people to get their vaccines and booster shots, Boris Johnson said all arrivals will need to self-isolate and take a PCR test by the end of day two of touching down in Britain, and remain isolated until they get a negative result.

He did not specify what the new rules would be for mask wearing but he did say the Government will be "tightening [them] up".

Anyone who is a contact of a confirmed Omicron case will need to self-isolate even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Two cases have been detected in the UK, with one in Essex being linked to the other in Nottingham. The latter is thought to have visited southern Africa recently but their full travel history has not been revealed.

The Government is also considering rolling out boosters to all adults and giving people aged 12-15 a follow up jab.

In Europe, cases are slowly starting to be detected, with Belgium and Germany also confirming them.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Omicron variant has worried experts

What is the Omicron variant and what has Boris Johnson announced?

Boris Johnson has announced new measures as a precaution over the Omicron variant

New Omicron measures: PM announces tighter face mask rules and all arrivals must isolate

Boris Johnson is giving a press briefing after two Omicron cases were detected

Watch again: Boris Johnson's No10 briefing after Omicron variant found in UK

One case was located in Chelmsford and the other in Nottingham

Two UK cases of Omicron Covid variant detected with ‘link to travel to southern Africa’

A German minister said the variant probably arrived last night

Two Omicron Covid cases found in Germany

Gwrych Castle, where I'm a Celeb is being filmed for the second year due to the Covid pandemic

I'm A Celebrity: Security breach after intruder enters castle

Three people have died in Storm Arwen including headmaster Francis Lagan

Storm Arwen: Three dead, 100mph gales, floods, snow and thousands without power

Weather

The first case of the new strain in Europe was identified in Belgium

Countries around the world bring in travel bans in race to contain Omicron Covid variant

Stephen Sondheim has died age 91.

Stephen Sondheim hailed 'musical theatre giant' after death aged 91

Mariam Nouri Hamadameen and her fiance Karzan.

Channel deaths: Kurdish victim, 24, was 'glowing with hope' to reach fiancé in UK

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14 and one 15-year-old, remain in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder

Ava White: 'Bubbly' 12-year-old fatally stabbed following argument in Liverpool

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said some mutations from the Omicron variant 'have some worrying characteristics'.

New Covid variant named Omicron as WHO designates it 'of concern'

A tree blocking a road in Edinburgh.

Man dies after tree falls on car as Storm Arwen brings snow and high winds to UK

Weather

The Met Office has issued weather warnings, with ITV bosses scrapping the live elements of I'm A Celebrity, which is being filmed in Wales.

I'm A Celebrity axes live broadcast over Storm Arwen fears

Weather

At least 13 protestors have been arrested

Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested over Black Friday Amazon blockade

Emmanuel Macron's government has hit back at Boris Johnson following his public demands of France over the migrant criris.

France suggests Boris Johnson 'regrets Brexit' as migrant crisis row continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak New Variant

World scrambles to contain new Covid-19 ‘variant of concern’

Taliban

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid economic crisis
Virus Outbreak New Variant

61 test positive for coronavirus on arrival in Netherlands from South Africa
A woman receives a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Strasbourg, eastern France

Omicron variant: World races to contain new Covid threat

Solomon Islands Unrest

Solomon Islands police find three bodies after violent protests
Virus Outbreak New Variant

South African scientists brace for Covid wave driven by Omicron variant
Businessman Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her
People wearing masks at a shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa

New Omicron variant triggers travel bans as fears spread across globe
Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe New Variant

Emergence of new virus variant in Africa stokes worldwide fears
India Farmers Protest

Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate one year of key protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban
James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'
What you need to know about Black Friday

What you need to know about Black Friday

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC
Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter
Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police