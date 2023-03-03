Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit. Picture: Network Rail

By Emma Soteriou

Shocking footage has shown the moment a man narrowly missed being hit by a train travelling up to 125mph.

The alarming incident took place just before 11am on 18 January and was described by senior railway staff as one of the closest near misses they had ever seen.

CCTV showed the pedestrian coming within feet of a high-speed train before the London Euston to Glasgow service was forced to come to an emergency stop.

He had ignored a red warning light at the entrance to the footpath, which appears when it is unsafe to cross.

Network Rail and Avanti West Coast released the clip as a fresh warning to others who use level crossings.

Lucy Jordan, Network Rail’s North West head of safety, said: “When I see footage like this it always make my heart stop. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this man and I can’t downplay the danger he was in.

“It’s important for Network Rail to share this video as a strong warning to others and to remind them of our level crossing rules.

"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the signage in place and if there are warning lights, always stop when they display red, it just isn’t worth the risk.”

Dave Whitehouse, Avanti West Coast safety and security director, said: “This footage serves as a stark reminder to be aware of your surroundings near the railways whether it’s at a level crossing or at a station.

"Although the man involved escaped serious injury, this shows it’s only takes a split second to make the wrong decision for it to end in tragedy.”

Network Rail guidance on how to use level crossings safely: