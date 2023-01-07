New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'completely impractical'

7 January 2023, 02:02 | Updated: 7 January 2023, 02:40

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".
British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical". Picture: British Airways

By Chris Samuel

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

As well as the traditional trouser suit, skirt, tunic and hijabs - designed by top Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng - the carrier has decided to include a “modern jumpsuit” for female crew in its range of uniforms.

But according to one cabin crew member, many of her female colleagues aren't exactly taken with the new design.

“I would say that by a big majority most of the female crew hate it,” one British Airways cabin crew member told The Telegraph, “I won’t be wearing the jumpsuit, it’s completely impractical.”

The UK's flag carrier airline highlighted that the jumpsuit uniform is not the only option for on-board staff.

Read more: Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

Read more: Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

Mr Boateng’s collection, which has been five years in the making, features a subtle navy jacquard fabric which is designed to stand up to heavy use.

Male cabin crew will be able to choose from a three-piece suit with regular or slim fit trousers, while female cabin crew will get to wear a dress, or a top with a skirt or trousers.

Mr Boateng’s collection, which has been five years in the making, features a subtle navy jacquard fabric which is designed to stand up to heavy use.
Mr Boateng’s collection, which has been five years in the making, features a subtle navy jacquard fabric which is designed to stand up to heavy use. Picture: British Airways

But it's the jumpsuit that has dominated conversation among staff members, the paper claimed, who are only too familiar with the modest proportions of an aeroplane toilet.

Former BA cabin crew member Ellie Upton said: “Just imagine being in a really small cubicle trying not to touch the floor, which can get quite grim on a plane.

"And you're in a bit of a rush mid-service undoing the buttons, and there's a zip at the bottom as well. It’d be a real pain.”

BA chief executive Sean Doyle said the new range would carry the airline into the future, "representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers”.

Sean Doyle, BA chief executive, said the new range would carry the airline into the future, "representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers”.
Sean Doyle, BA chief executive, said the new range would carry the airline into the future, "representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers”. Picture: British Airways

He added: “We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear… we are confident that we have delivered this.”

Gloves for use by ground handling crew have also been changed so they have touchscreen capability, so staff can check mobile phones and complete online forms whilst working in cold conditions.

The best part of the new collection, crew members who've been able to see and try it on said, is the navy trench coat, which they described as being light weight and understated enough to don off-duty.

The jumpsuits were met with amusement by some social media users, with one Tweeting: "Jumpsuits are a cute idea until you got to go to the loo and pretty much get naked just to pee."

While others said the new uniforms lack the glamour of the 1950s and '60s 'golden age' of flying.

BA CEO Sean Doyle said: “We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear… we are confident that we have delivered this.”
BA CEO Sean Doyle said: “We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear… we are confident that we have delivered this.”. Picture: British Airways

Other staff members said they were pleased with the new uniforms.

Ola, a cabin crew member in London's Heathrow, said it was “a positive change”.

Alicia, a cabin crew member operating out of Gatwick airport, said: “I was really pleased to see how many options there are and how modern it is.”

And Georgia, an inflight manager said the outfits have a “really smart, well-fitting cut”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Capitol Riot Anniversary Explainer

Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during January 6 demonstration

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

Congress

McCarthy makes big gains for speaker role, but is still short

Charles was worried Meghan would steal the limelight, Harry has claimed.

Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

British novelist and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is in hospital and can't feel his arms or legs following a fall in Rome.

'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall

Kenya Gay Rights

One arrested over death of LGBT+ activist in Kenya

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway

Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes

Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenya Gay Rights

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury
Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell

Two sisters and man who died in Perth hotel fire identified by police

Ukraine Orthodox Christmas

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

The footballer was arrested in Dublin

Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase
Chad Foiled Coup Plot

Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilisation’ attempt

An emergency worker looks over a crashed helicopter following a collision near SeaWorld, on the Gold Coast, Australia

Boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Harry has been criticised over his memoir

'He's shed a lot of shame on the royal family': Brits slam Harry for 'airing dirty laundry' in public

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit