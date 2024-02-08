Sighting of fugitive Clapham chemical attack suspect confirmed as police raid two houses in Tyneside

A new sighting of Abdul Ezedi on Chelsea Bridge. Picture: Met

By Kieran Kelly

The hunt for the Clapham chemical attack suspect moved north overnight, with two warrants executed by armed police in Tyneside.

Officers from the Metropolitan and Northumbria police services executed warrants at addresses associated with Abdul Ezedi, including his place of work, in the north Tyneside area.

No arrests were made as a result of the police raids.

The Met has also issued a new image of the Clapham suspect, who is now known to have crossed Chelsea Bridge at 11.27pm on the night of the attack last week.

A new sighting of Abdul Ezedi. Picture: Met

The manhunt for Ezedi has been ongoing for more than a week after he allegedly doused a 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, in an alkaline substance before trying to run them over in a car before fleeing.

The mother may lose sight in her right eye after being doused with the corrosive liquid, police said.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Today’s early morning activity involved armed officers targeting addresses linked to Ezedi as our investigation continues to find this dangerous man.

“This is just part of our work, a team of 100 officers in London are continuing to progress a range of enquiries, linking in with other forces and agencies. This includes meticulous work to examine CCTV footage, and we have now traced Ezedi’s movements for another 30 minutes.

“Thanks once more to all those members of the public who continue to contact us with information, we are hugely grateful.”

“Officers at the scene handed out 250 leaflets and spoke to many people in the local area last night as we appealed for any further witnesses to the horrific events of a week ago to come forward. We also visited local Afghan restaurants and spoke to members of the local residents’ association,” he went on.

“People were pleased to see us and I would like to thank everyone who spoke to us.“Please keep the calls coming – we are following up every single piece of information.”

35-year-old Abdul Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, who has been named by police as the suspect in a corrosive alkaline substance attack. Picture: Alamy

The Met has urged members of the public to get in touch if they see Ezedi and avoid him at all costs.

You can call the Met 24/7 hotline on 020 7175 2784 or for an immediate sighting dial 999.