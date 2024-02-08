Armed police hunting Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi launch dawn raids on pizza takeaway and flat

Two properties linked to Ezedi have been raided in Newcastle. Picture: Met/Google

By Will Taylor

Police have raided the Clapham chemical attack suspect's place of work in Newcastle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Armed officers searched two locations in the city early on Thursday linked to Abdul Ezedi.

No arrests were made but the searches continue.

"In the early hours of this morning, Thursday 8 February, armed police executed two warrants in Newcastle at addresses associated with Ezedi, including his place of work," a police spokesperson said.

"This was a joint operation between Northumbria Police and the Met.

Read more: Clapham chemical attack victim 'could lose sight in eye' as friends launch fundraiser for 'devoted and generous mother'

"No arrests were made, enquiries and searches continue."

Armed police were seen at a pizza shop, Best Bite, in Forest Hall Road.

Police were seen at a pizza shop in Newcastle. Picture: Google Maps

Ezedi travelled down from Newcastle early on January 31, then was seen across south London before the attack.

He is suspected of leaving a 31-year-old woman he was in a relationship with serious injuries, and eight days later she remains sedated in hospital.

The woman, who has not been named, could risk losing sight in her right eye.

Read more: Clapham chemical attack suspect was in relationship with victim, police confirm, who say man's injuries could be 'fatal'

She was described by friends as a devoted mother. Detectives are probing whether the attack followed a relationship breakdown.

It's believed she was attacked with a strong alkali and she is too ill to speak to police.

Her children, aged eight and three, were injured in the attack with witnesses saying the three-year-old was slammed to the ground and one was hit by the substance.

A fundraiser hoping to bring in £50,000 for the family has been set up by close friends.

The Met's Commander Jon Savell said: "Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together information to discover what happened.

"While we still retain an open mind, it appears the motivation for this truly awful attack is the breakdown of a relationship.

"The woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. As we know she has very serious injuries and remains sedated and so poorly we haven’t yet been able to speak to her.

"This was a senseless and cruel attack by a dangerous man – we urge anyone with information about Ezedi's whereabouts to contact us as matter of urgency. He is wanted for attempted murder."

Ezedi has not been seen since January 31. Picture: Alamy

Officers say he tried to run the victims over in a car before he fled and took the Tube up to North London.

They also believe his facial injuries thought to have been sustained in the attack could be fatal if he does not get them treated.

Ezedi was last seen at 11pm on the night of the attack.

He was caught on CCTV crossing Vauxhall Bridge Road and walking along the Thames. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility he ended up in the water.

Ezedi has been told to turn himself in. Picture: Metropolitan Police

They have also issued a warning to anyone who may have helped him, having arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and was later released on bail.

And a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest has been posted.

A review of how Ezedi got asylum, having arrived on the back of a lorry in 2016 after leaving Afghanistan and then going on to be convicted of sexual assault and exposure, is under way.