Clapham chemical attack suspect was in relationship with victim, police confirm, who say man's injuries could be 'fatal'

Abdul Ezedi tracked by police on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack between Blackfriars Station and Victoria Embankment. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Clapham chemical attack suspect was in a relationship with the mother who was wounded, police have confirmed, as they said the wanted man's injuries could be 'fatal' if they go untreated.

The unnamed woman attacked last Wednesday night in south London agreed to meet Abdul Ezedi, and was travelling in a car with him when they were injured, the force said.

The 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, were allegedly doused in an alkali substance by Ezedi. He then tried to run them over in a car before fleeing, police said.

Commander Jon Savell, from the Metropolitan Police, said the breakdown of the relationship could be a motive for the attack.

Police also warned that the distinct facial injuries suffered by Ezedi, 35, could be fatal if left untreated. CCTV from the night of the incident appears to show a significant wound over the left side of his face.

Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi continues for sixth day

Officers will now return to the scene of the attack later this evening - a week after a 31-year-old woman and her two children were doused with the corrosive liquid.

Police said hundreds of calls have been received from the public with reported sightings, as they continued the manhunt for the wanted man.

The last sighting of Ezedi was at 11pm on January 31 where he was seen on CCTV crossing Vauxhall Bridge Road and walking along the river hours after the incident.

He was initially seen that evening using his bank card to travel around on the Tube network. His route appeared to broadly follow the River Thames, police said as they provided an update.

They said they were keeping an open mind about whether he jumped or been pushed into the water.

Police release CCTV of Clapham attack suspect

Mr Savell told journalists that the massive manhunt for Ezedi is "an incredibly high priority attempted murder investigation".

Turning to potential motives, he said: "They were in a relationship and that relationship had broken down."

The victim of the attack currently remains sedated in hospital and is too ill to speak to police.