New sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as police continue manhunt for wanted man

6 February 2024, 16:28 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 17:08

Police have released new footage of the Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as they continue the manhunt for the wanted man
Police have released new footage of the Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as they continue the manhunt for the wanted man. Picture: Met Police

By Christian Oliver

Police have released new footage of the Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as they continue the manhunt for the wanted man.

Ezedi was last seen walking along the River Thames close to Blackfriars Station and towards Victoria Embankment, just before Waterloo Bridge on Wednesday night, police revealed, providing the suspect's updated movements.

He was tracked using CCTV and was seen passing the Unilever building and the City of London School.

The last sighting of Ezedi was precisely at 10.04pm on Wednesday, police said, warning that they now believe he is "being helped by others".

The manhunt for Ezedi is now in its sixth day after he allegedly doused a 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, in an alkaline substance before trying to run them over in a car before fleeing.

The mother may lose sight in her right eye after being doused with the corrosive liquid, police said.

Ezedi seen walking in London.mp4

Commenting on the latest update, Commander Jon Savell said: “Our teams have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to pinpoint Ezedi’s latest movements and we are now able to release the latest images and footage of him.

"We continue to appeal for information about Ezedi’s whereabouts. It remains our belief that he is being helped by others and yesterday we arrested a man for assisting an offender. Our enquiries continue to target more of Ezedi’s associates.“

Police have offered a £20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the 35-year-old's arrest.

Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkaline substance attack, at at Tesco in Caledonian Road, north London, Wednesday
Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkaline substance attack, at at Tesco in Caledonian Road, north London, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Ezedi, believed to be from Afghanistan, is understood to have arrived in the UK in 2016, reportedly in the back of a lorry.

He avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposure, instead being placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 2018.

Ezedi was accused of grabbing the bottom of a woman without her consent in 2017, as well as committing a sex act that same year, according to documents detailing the indictment which were disclosed by the court to the PA news agency on Tuesday.

Under sexual offences laws, victims are granted lifelong anonymity unless they waive this right and choose to be identified.

Updated police timeline of Abdul Ezedi's movements on Wednesday, January 31

00:15 – Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle

06:30 – His vehicle is then seen traveling into Tooting, London

16:30 – A further sighting of his vehicle is confirmed in Croydon

19:00 – He is then seen driving in Streatham

19:25 – Attack takes place in Lessar Avenue, SW4, before Ezedi makes off in his vehicle which crashes nearby. He leaves the car and runs off.

19:33 – Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube Station.

19:59 – He is then seen leaving that train at King’s Cross Tube Station.

20:42 – He is then seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Rd, London N1 9DX. He exits and turns right.

21:00 - Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube Station and boards a Victoria Line tube southbound.

21:10 – He gets off at Victoria Tube Station and heads towards the district line.

21:16 – Ezedi boards an eastbound District Line train.

21:33 – Ezedi exits Tower Hill Tube Station.

21:47 - He is seen on Allhallows Lane, EC3. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane. Then he turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street.

21:51 - He then turns left onto Upper Thames Street (image released today)

21:54 – He travels along Upper Thames Street (image released today)

21:59 – Ezedi passes the City of London School on Pauls Walk EC4, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge. He passes the riverboat pier.

22:04 – He then passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment. (footage released today)

