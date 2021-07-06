New Covid self-isolation rules: When do they come into effect and who do they apply to?

6 July 2021, 15:07

Fully vaccinated people will not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case
Fully vaccinated people will not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

New rules for self-isolation will be brought in from next month, health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed today.

In England, the number of people who need to shut themselves away and stay indoors after coming into contact with a case will reduce dramatically.

A new wave of infections, in the order of tens of thousands a day, is anticipated as the country moves towards lifting the final set of lockdown rules from July 19.

But on Tuesday, it was confirmed that from August 16, there should be much fewer people required to stay at home for 10 days if they come into contact with a Covid case.

Read more: Close contact self-isolation scrapped for the fully vaccinated - but not until August

Which adults will no longer need to self-isolate?

Mr Javid said anyone who is fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate even if they have been a close contact with a positive case.

Instead, they will be advised to take a PCR test as soon as they can to make sure they haven’t been infected.

If they were to test positive they will still have to self-isolate - as does anyone who is confirmed to have Covid.

"This new approach means we can manage the virus in a way that is proportionate to the pandemic while maintaining the freedoms that are so important to us all," Mr Javid said.

What about adults who have only had one vaccine dose?

The new self-isolation rules only apply to adults who have had two doses of the vaccine – but they also have to wait two weeks after their second jab to be considered fully vaccinated.

Read more: Health Secretary: I'll keep wearing a mask, it's a responsible thing to do

Read more: Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19

That accounts for the time needed to allow the vaccine to provide the most amount of protection from coronavirus.

It means anyone still waiting for the second dose, or expecting to get it within days rather than weeks of August 16, will need to count two weeks from the date of their follow-up injection before the new rules apply.

What about people aged under 18?

Vaccines are not being offered to most people aged under 18.

There has been a lot of focus on the impact of Covid and education, with large groups of young people having to be away from the classroom when a pupil in their school bubble tests positive for Covid.

Newly-announced rules today say anyone aged under 18 will no longer need to self-isolate if they have come into contact with a positive case.

They will instead be advised to get tested, depending on their age, and only self-isolate if they test positive for Covid.

What about vaccinated people who go on holiday?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will update MPs later this week on how to "remove the need for fully-vaccinated arrivals to isolate when they return from an amber list country", Mr Javid said.

The travel industry has called for quarantine to end for people who have received two doses, and allowing more to travel to many more countries stuck in the amber list would provide a boost to that sector.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'
The Lambda Covid variant was first detected in Peru.

What is the Lambda Covid variant? UK stats, symptoms and more
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, in a photo taken from Ms Henry's phone, on the night they were killed

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two sisters he stabbed to death 'in demonic pact'
Pubs will be allowed to stay open longer for the Euro 2020 final

Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time
Pupils will no longer be in bubbles in England.

School bubbles to end and pupils will only isolate if positive for Covid under new plans
Sajid Javid will speak in the House of Commons at 12.30pm

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid makes Commons statements on changes to self-isolation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan 'unhappy' with plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport

Sadiq Khan criticises government plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport
James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London