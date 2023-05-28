Home Office launches fresh ad campaign to deter Albanian migrants from crossing channel

New Home Office campaign. Picture: UK GOV/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Home Office has launched a fresh ad campaign in an attempt to deter Albanian migrants from coming to the UK illegally.

A new poster warns Albanians thinking about making the journey that they "face being detained and removed" should they arrive in the UK illegally.

There is also a version of the posted in Albanian, with the publicity drive expected to start next week.

The ad campaign has been described by some as "pointless", while the Labour party said it "beggars belief".

The posted in English. Picture: UK GOV

The poster in Albanian. Picture: UK GOV

Similar adverts have already been tried, with the Home Office warning Albanians on social media not to make the journey last August.

Albania has been described as a "safe and prosperous" nation by the Home Office, who say some nationals "are travelling through multiple countries" to get to the UK.

Some then make "spurious asylum claims when they arrive", the Home Office added.

Some 3000 migrants could be deported from the UK under new plans. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid plans proposed to deport more than 3,000 asylum seekers every month under the Government's Illegal Migration Bill.

Leaked briefing papers on the implementation of the Home Office-backed Bill, obtained by The Guardian, reportedly suggest that once in place, the legislation could see the Government removing 3,163 asylum seekers each month from January onwards.

According to the newspaper, the documents were prepared for Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and the Ministry of Justice permanent secretary Antonia Romeo.

The briefing is believed to be a draft and had not been seen by the minister.