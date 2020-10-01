Government's new interactive map explains the rules for the UK's regional lockdowns

The government has released an interactive map of the UK's lockdowns. Picture: House of Commons Library

By Asher McShane

The government has created an interactive map that shows the different coronavirus rules and regulations for every part of the country.

The complex coronavirus rules have confused even the Prime Minister, but they can now be explored and understood clearly using the new tool.

Over 16m people in the UK live in areas that are currently subject to lockdown restrictions of some sort.

There are subtle differences in the regional lockdowns across England, and the devolved nations have their own separate set of rules.

The new map explains the different regional restrictions in place for: Most of England, Birmingham, Leicester, the North East, the North West, Most of Wales, South Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. It offers detailed regional breakdowns for each location.

The map will be updated as and when new rules are brought in.

It went live as Matt Hancock today announced further restrictions were being brought in that affect Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

The map was devised and created by a team at the House of Commons Library.