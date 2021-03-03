New lockdown on the Isle of Man due to rise in Covid-19 cases

3 March 2021, 10:45

The Isle Of Man has had to impose a new lockdown
The Isle Of Man has had to impose a new lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A new 'circuit-breaker' lockdown has come into force on the Isle of Man due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The island had come out of lockdown on February 1, with schools and businesses reopening after no reports of unexplained community cases of coronavirus for 17 consecutive days.

But, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Howard Quayle announced a new lockdown of 21 days as a result of "transmission in our community that we cannot see and that we do not understand".

The lockdown came into effect after a ferry crew member tested positive.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to unveil major package of Covid support in budget

Howard Quayle said: "After lengthy discussions that weighed heavily on our minds, we have decided that we cannot allow anything to put this longer term exit at risk.

"We need to intervene now. If we do so now, and if everyone does their bit, we will again stamp out the current outbreak that seems to be moving under the surface of our community."

The island currently has 58 cases of coronavirus, three of which have no immediate link to identified clusters of the virus.

On February 18, Mr Quayle announced there were cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man which were not among people who had travelled there and entered self isolation.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

They were linked back to a member of staff working for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, which runs ferries to and from Liverpool, Belfast, Dublin and Heysham, in Lancashire.

At the time, the company said the crew member, who was not in a passenger-facing role, had a test while off-duty and was placed in immediate isolation, with contact tracing underway.

Under the new measures, which came into force just after midnight on Wednesday, schools and businesses will close and residents are urged to stay at home.

Mr Quayle said the island's vaccination programme was on track to deliver first doses to all over 50s and clinically vulnerable adults during April.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar

At least six protesters killed by security forces in Myanmar – reports
Pope Francis poster in Iraq

Intense preparations ahead of Pope’s visit to Iraq

Police in the Netherlands during an anti-lockdown protest

Covid-19 test centre hit by explosion in the Netherlands

Myanmar protest

Myanmar security forces in violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters
Chancellor Rishi Sunak posed with his traditional Budget red box outside Downing Street, ahead of his speech to Parliament.

Budget 2021 LIVE: Furlough extension and contactless limit to rise to £100
Dolly Parton

A taste of her own medicine: Dolly Parton gets Covid vaccine she partly funded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller refuses vaccine over fear the Government wants 'to control the population'

Nick Ferrari takes on jab refuser who fears Government wants to 'control' public
Sir Ed Davey says Treasury are 'attacking self-employed people' ahead of Budget 2021

Sir Ed Davey accuses Treasury of 'attacking self-employed people'
The caller was speaking to Iain Dale ahead of the budget

Budget 2021: No help for the excluded will come like 'dagger to the heart', Tory voter says
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London