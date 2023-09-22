New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl

22 September 2023, 11:10 | Updated: 22 September 2023, 11:16

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif
New photos have been released of Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

By Kit Heren

New photos of Sara Sharif have been released, as police urge more people to come forward after her father, stepmother and uncle were charged with murdering the ten-year-old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The photos show how Sara may have looked and dressed in the months before she died. She was found dead at home in Woking on August 10.

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, stepmother, Beinash Batool, and uncle, Faisal Malik, are accused of the murder of the 10-year-old before her body was found at home in Woking on August 10.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child. A trial has been set provisionally for September next year.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team, said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

"We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate.

"I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us."

Sara was found dead at home under a blanket in a bunk bed with her head up and her hands in front of her.

Sharif, Batool and Malik travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara's body and were arrested at Gatwick Airport last week as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

They appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court, where they were remanded into custody following a 20-minute hearing. They appeared at the Old Bailey this week and were remanded into custody again.

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

The defendants spoke at Guildford Magistrates Court only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses and did not enter any pleas to the two charges.

Read More: Three people including father charged with murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

Read More: Sara Sharif's mother says 'weight has been lifted' as girl's father, stepmother and uncle arrested after returning to UK

Prosecutor Amanda Burrows told the court police were alerted to the situation when they received a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am.

Officers arrived at the property and found Sara lying under a blanket, the court heard.

When they pulled the blanket back they found Sara lying fully clothed in the middle of the bed with her head up and her hands were lying on her chest, the hearing was told.

She was identified using the DNA of her mother Olga Sharif, who lives in Somerset, and another relative.

A post-mortem examination later found the youngster had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.

The court heard her cause of death remains to be established, but she had "healed fractures" and injuries that "clearly demonstrate" the girl was subjected to "multiple events of violence".

She also died as a result of third-party involvement, the prosecution said.

Prosecutor Giles Bedloe told the court that Sara was found to have "a constellation of healed and healing injuries".

They allegedly included a healed fracture to her collar bone, a healed fracture to the hyoid bone in her neck, multiple rib fractures, bruising to her torso and limbs, and a brain haemorrhage.

Mr Bedloe alleged: "It follows Sara had been subjected to multiple events of violence over a sustained period of time that must have culminated in her death."

He added: "There is quite a significant amount of post-mortem work ongoing and that will continue."

At the court hearing on Tuesday, Sharif, 41, Batool, 29, and Malik, 28, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Belmarsh high-security jail in south London and Bronzefield women's prison in Surrey.

They spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth before a timetable was set for their case.

Lawyers for the defendants indicated that they deny the charges and no application for bail was made.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, said a plea hearing will take place before him on December 1.

A six-week trial at the Old Bailey was provisionally set to start on September 2 2024.

Judge Lucraft said a decision will be made later on whether the trial should be heard by a High Court judge.

The defendants were all remanded into custody until their next hearing.

To report information about Sara, please visit police's online portal > www.bit.ly/opunison

To report information in Urdu, please visit the translated online portal > www.bit.ly/opunisonurdu

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer said he wouldn't 'diverge' from EU

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month

Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'
Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Rishi Sunak could bring in some tax cuts ahead of an election next year

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground

Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel

Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

Exclusive
A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

The bus plunged down the embankment

Two killed after bus carrying dozens of school band members crashes off highway and plunges into ravine

Crime reporters have hit back against the proposal

Removing journalists from court during rape trials would be ‘secret justice’, with government urged to block proposal

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

DJ's girlfriend 'looked like homeless beggar when she escaped gang kidnapping - after boyfriend tortured to death'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vanya Gaberova has been charged with spying

'Award winning' Bulgarian beautician, 29, who runs salon in north London among five accused of spying for Russia
Joyce Wright was left at the wrong house

Hospital patient on morphine, 83, taken to wrong house and left in stranger's bed

Author Truman Capote in his apartment in July 1980

Rare Truman Capote story from early 1950s being published for first time

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden in 2019

Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

A damaged apartment building after shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan holds talks with ethnic Armenians after claiming control of region

Jamie-Leigh Kelly

Urgent hunt for mother, 31, who vanished with her newborn and three-year-old as man arrested
Canada Trudeau

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations of Sikh killing

North Korea

North Korean leader sets steps to boost Russia ties amid warnings

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'mislead' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit