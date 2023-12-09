Newborn baby found dead in Ipswich as police arrest two men and woman on suspicion of murder

A file image of Wilbury House, Norwich Road, Ipswich, where a newborn baby was found dead on the premises. Credit: Google Maps. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A murder investigation has been launched after a body of a newborn baby was discovered in Ipswich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two men and a woman are in custody and are being questioned after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services attended the scene at Norwich Road, Ipswich, as paramedics declared the newborn dead.

The death is being treated as unexplained and as they continue to investigate, Suffolk Police said.

Officers were called at 12.35pm on Saturday following reports that a baby had been found outside a premises.

The body of a newborn baby has been found outside a premise in Ipswich (file image of police cordon). Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting

Read More: Ruth Perry's family hits out at 'perverse, inhumane' Ofsted system as inquiry finds it 'likely contributed' to her death

A statement from police said: “Paramedics were also in attendance, but the baby was sadly declared deceased.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and is under investigation. Two men and a female have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

“A police cordon is in place within Norwich Road as inquiries take place.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Jane Topping said: "This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby's death is in its early stages.

"I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event."