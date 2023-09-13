Pony 'forced' off cliff at Swansea beauty spot by 'selfie takers', says farmer

A farmer blames the death of a newborn foal on visitor harrassment and intrusive selfie taking. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Visitors at a tourist hotspot in Swansea have been blamed after a pony fell to its death after being driven off a cliff by people taking selfies.

A farmer has warned visitors not to touch the ponies in Gower, Swansea after a newborn foal died.

Farmer Nicky Beynon blamed people getting too close to the animal and its mother and spooking it by taking selfies.

He said the foal's mother gave birth "a couple hundred yards" from the edge of the cliff and people were crowding both ponies "trying to take photographs."

This "forced her closer and closer to the edge."

Mr Beynon added: "All of a sudden the new-born is staggering to its feet, trying to learn how to stand up, and trips over the edge.

He said the foal's mother was "going ballistic. She knew the foal had just vanished."

The farmer had to take all his mares home after the incident.

Mr. Beynon has warned visitors not to stress the ponies out. Picture: Alamy

The National Trust has urged visitors to stick to the countryside code.

The guidelines are designed to help the public enjoy the outdoors while protecting animals, the land and the livelihood of the landowners.

The code tells people to give wild animals space, respect signs, and to keep dogs under control.