Pony 'forced' off cliff at Swansea beauty spot by 'selfie takers', says farmer

13 September 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 15:12

A farmer blames the death of a newborn foal on visitor harrassment and intrusive selfie taking.
A farmer blames the death of a newborn foal on visitor harrassment and intrusive selfie taking. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Visitors at a tourist hotspot in Swansea have been blamed after a pony fell to its death after being driven off a cliff by people taking selfies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A farmer has warned visitors not to touch the ponies in Gower, Swansea after a newborn foal died.

Farmer Nicky Beynon blamed people getting too close to the animal and its mother and spooking it by taking selfies.

He said the foal's mother gave birth "a couple hundred yards" from the edge of the cliff and people were crowding both ponies "trying to take photographs."

This "forced her closer and closer to the edge."

Mr Beynon added: "All of a sudden the new-born is staggering to its feet, trying to learn how to stand up, and trips over the edge.

He said the foal's mother was "going ballistic. She knew the foal had just vanished."

The farmer had to take all his mares home after the incident.

Mr. Beynon has warned visitors not to stress the ponies out.
Mr. Beynon has warned visitors not to stress the ponies out. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Watch: Incredible moment cow is rescued by winch after falling into sinkhole

Read more: Teacher slams RSPCA after being cleared of animal cruelty over footage of her punching and kicking horse

The National Trust has urged visitors to stick to the countryside code.

The guidelines are designed to help the public enjoy the outdoors while protecting animals, the land and the livelihood of the landowners.

The code tells people to give wild animals space, respect signs, and to keep dogs under control.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Vine was reversed into by the van

Jeremy Vine films his own bike being reversed into by lorry, as he angrily bangs on rear of vehicle

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Bar patrons who took up drinks offer had to pay up after NFL team’s surprise win

Derna in Libya was flooded

Death toll in city following flooding in Libya passes 5,000

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett in June 2022

Norwegian princess to marry American self-professed shaman

'Alien' bodies presented by UFO expert

'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath

Smoke rising from a building in Hanoi

Children among dozens killed in Vietnam fire

Rishi Sunak slammed Keir Starmer for Labour's changing stance on nutrient neutrality

Rishi Sunak slams 'flip-flopping' Keir Starmer as Labour leader opposes plan to scrap eco rule to boost housebuilding

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev speaks on the phone as smoke and flames rise at the shipyard

Fire at Crimea shipyard after Ukrainian attack that damaged two ships

Breaking
Sara Sharif's father (top right), stepmother (bottom right) and uncle (inset) fled to Pakistan after her death

Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle fly back to Britain to surrender to police after 10-year-old’s death

Ulez vans have been targeted by opponents of the scheme, having their tyres slashed and windows smashed

Now Ulez 'blade runners' start targeting camera vans - as they are graffitied, vandalised and have their tyres slashed

BBC fears Top Gear could be watered down in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's crash

BBC fear they could be forced to 'water down' Top Gear in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's accident

The Ocean Explorer cruise ship

Fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free cruise ship that ran aground

The fashion week prankster

'Model' wears bin bag and shower cap on fashion show runway - and nobody bats an eyelid

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’

Meghan and Harry sitting together at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan join the party as they receive rapturous welcome from Invictus Games crowds

Apple store

France says iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and must be taken off market

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Peckham protest

Police quiz man in Peckham after protest sparked as woman claims she was 'strangled' after being accused of shoplifting
The row centres around the purchases from the previous administration of ‘The Square shopping centre’

Michael Gove’s local council 'faces bankruptcy within two years', due to Tories' 'horrific financial mismanagement'
Firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze in South Sumatra, Indonesia

Firefighters battle peatland blazes on Indonesian island of Sumatra

Man arrested over Bully XI attack on girl, 11, in Birmingham

Man arrested after schoolgirl, 11, injured in attack by rampaging XL Bully

Berlin

Dozens help lift Berlin bus to free teenager trapped under vehicle

Bread star Jean Boht has died aged 91

Jean Boht who starred as Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane's sitcom Bread dies aged 91

Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'

A replacement for overcrowded Barlinnie prison has been delayed.

'Miracle' more mistakes not happening in prisons as Scottish jails slammed in report

Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water

Schools shut and 35 London postcodes left with no water as Thames Water suffers 'power issue'
Liam Payne rushed to hospital on romantic holiday to Italy

Liam Payne 'in a bad way' after being rushed to hospital during romantic getaway to Lake Como

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit