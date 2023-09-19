Newcastle fan 'stabbed' in Milan after being 'ambushed by hooded thugs' ahead of Champions League clash

19 September 2023, 11:31 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 12:12

A Newcastle United fan has been stabbed
A Newcastle United fan has been stabbed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

A Newcastle fan has been stabbed by a gang of thugs ahead of the club's Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eddie Mckay, 58, was rushed to hospital after the ambush, which took place in the centre of the northern Italian city at around midnight on Monday.

He and his son were ambushed by seven or eight hooded thugs who stabbed him once in the back and once in the arm.

The back wound was deeper and more serious, local outlet Milano Today reported. Doctors were initially concerned by the back wound, but Mr McKay's condition is improving and he should be released soon.

He was not robbed by his attackers, and police have not been able to identify them. No one has been arrested yet.

Mr McKay's daughter, Rachel, said: "My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He's gutted he's missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

"He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked," she told Sky News.

"My brother is okay, but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I'm flying out there later. We haven't slept all night."

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the supporter and his family and we hope for a full and speedy recovering."

Read more: Luis Rubiales given restraining order banning him from going near Jenni Hermoso after Women's World Cup kiss

Read more: Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison after abusing more than 20 boys

Officers are not sure if the attack was football-related.

Newcastle are playing AC Milan in the first game of the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Around 5,000 fans are said to be in the city for fixture at the San Siro.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

No one was injured and the airport is running as normal.

Two packed holiday planes collide on tarmac at Palma airport in Mallorca

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube turns off the cash for Russell Brand as comedian's work is pulled by the BBC

Fury over fake cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits

Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

The Housing Minister has said she is “feeling positive” about renter and leasehold reforms

Housing minister hints at reforms in coming weeks as she insists government hasn’t abandoned home ownership pledge

From left: Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi exit a Qatar Airways flight from Iran to Qatar

Americans detained for years in Iran ‘arrive in US’ after their release

Tributes have been paid after the influencer died of cancer aged 35

'If you’re reading this it means I have died': Influencer and cancer campaigner Nicky Newman passes away aged 35

Mr Musk says the paywall would discourage the creation of inauthentic accounts, which are known for posting misinformation and spam.

Elon Musk says he will charge everyone to use Twitter to 'combat vast armies of bots'

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday

Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv

Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna

Flooded city ‘divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks’

Shoplifting has soared by 20% in Scotland

LBC analysis: Shoplifting soars by 20% in Scotland as thousands more thefts recorded in last year

Co-op

Co-op hires hardened ex-cops to stop violent shoplifters as thieving soars, with police 'ignoring most cases'

Justice James Gordon ruled the claim as an "abuse of process."

Australian man who blamed wife's c-section for 'psychotic illness' sues hospital for £520 million

Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court

Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

Exclusive
At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK

Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'

Government accused of 'great rail betrayal' as minister refuses to commit to HS2 reaching Manchester
Benchoula knocked the baby out of the pram onto the pavement and ran away from the scene, with the stolen watch.

Man, 35, jailed after pushing baby out of pram to steal £80,000 designer watch from dad's wrist
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres arrives to the SDG Summit at the United Nations headquarters on Monday

UN chief says people are looking to leaders for way out of global ‘mess’

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health Secretary slams 'militant' doctors' union as he refuses to meet with striking medics over pay
A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident."

Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'
Doctors may be forced to work during strikes

Doctors to be forced to work during strikes under fresh government plans

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal

'It'll be the worst of both worlds': Keir Starmer accused of 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite deal
Motorists are furious over the change to speed limits

'Absolute nightmare': Fury as Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit