Newcastle fan 'stabbed' in Milan after being 'ambushed by hooded thugs' ahead of Champions League clash

By Kit Heren

A Newcastle fan has been stabbed by a gang of thugs ahead of the club's Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Eddie Mckay, 58, was rushed to hospital after the ambush, which took place in the centre of the northern Italian city at around midnight on Monday.

He and his son were ambushed by seven or eight hooded thugs who stabbed him once in the back and once in the arm.

The back wound was deeper and more serious, local outlet Milano Today reported. Doctors were initially concerned by the back wound, but Mr McKay's condition is improving and he should be released soon.

He was not robbed by his attackers, and police have not been able to identify them. No one has been arrested yet.

Mr McKay's daughter, Rachel, said: "My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He's gutted he's missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

"He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked," she told Sky News.

"My brother is okay, but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I'm flying out there later. We haven't slept all night."

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the supporter and his family and we hope for a full and speedy recovering."

Officers are not sure if the attack was football-related.

Newcastle are playing AC Milan in the first game of the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Around 5,000 fans are said to be in the city for fixture at the San Siro.