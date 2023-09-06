Newcastle United legend Steve Harper rushed to hospital with brain haemorrhage

Steve Harper suffered a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A legendary Newcastle United goalkeeper has been hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve Harper, 48, joined Newcastle as a teenager and was on the books for 20 years between 1993 and 2013, making him the club's longest-ever serving player.

He was rushed to hospital with the bleed on the brain on Monday, but is now conscious and recovering, Newcastle said as they sent him their best wishes.

Local man Harper was rarely first choice at Newcastle but was a loyal and trusty understudy and racked up more than 100 Premier League appearances during his time at St James' Park.

He became first choice when Newcastle were relegated to the Championship in 2009, and remained at the club for another four years.

Read more: Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda sacked amid kiss scandal

Read more: Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Harper later had short spells with Hull City and Newcastle's rivals Sunderland - his boyhood team - before retiring from playing in 2016.

At the time of his hospitalisation he was Newcastle's academy director. He was previously a goalkeeping coach.

Newcastle said in a statement: "Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.

Steve Harper after his last match for Newcastle in 2013. Picture: Getty

"Steve is the longest-serving player in club history after spending 20 years as a goalkeeper at St. James' Park between 1993-2013.

"After serving as a goalkeeper coach at Newcastle United's Academy and working with the first team, he was named full-time Academy director in 2021 and has continued to enhance the club's talent pathway.

"Steve will be given the club's full support as he recovers. Everyone connected with Newcastle United sends their best wishes to Steve and his family as he continues his recuperation."

A subarachnoid haemorrhage is a bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain, and can be life-threatening or cause long-term disability, according to the NHS.