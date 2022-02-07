Boris's multi-billion pound bid to ease massive NHS backlog 'blocked by Treasury'

7 February 2022, 05:48 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 05:52

Boris Johnson's bid to ease the NHS backlog has reportedly been delayed by a Treasury intervention
Boris Johnson's bid to ease the NHS backlog has reportedly been delayed by a Treasury intervention. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A multi-billion pound bid to ease the backlog in the NHS has been put on hold after the Treasury reportedly blocked the planned announcement on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A last minute intervention in Whitehall is said to have delayed NHS England's National Recovery Plan, which was due to be unveiled by Boris Johnson and health secretary Sajid Javid today.

Mr Javid will appear on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 7.50am – watch it live on the Global Player.

The package was supposed to help ease the massive queue of patients who are awaiting treatment, with a record six million people stuck on waiting lists after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the health service.

But The Telegraph said the Treasury has blocked the recovery scheme's announcement, refusing to sign off on it over concerns about value for money after treatment targets slipped during the wave of the Omicron Covid variant.

Read more: You'll need a panzer division to oust me from No10 vows Boris

Read more: Queen's priceless gift to Camilla: Her Majesty honours duchess with Queen Mother's crown

The Government, which has already committed more than £5bn to help the NHS deal with coronavirus, said it wants value for taxpayers' money and "any delay is a working through of final details".

Just under £6bn was planned to be invested over three years to help with elective treatments.

A service that will allow patients to use the NHS website to see waiting time information is due to go live despite the delay to the recovery package, it was announced.

The My Planned Care platform will be usable by patients waiting for care, family members, carers and medical professionals.

The reported rift with the Treasury comes at a time when Chancellor Rishi Sunak's ambitions come under the spotlight.

Read more: Carrie Johnson insists she is target of 'brutal briefing campaign' by PM's 'enemies'

He is viewed as one of the frontrunners to succeed the embattled Prime Minister should he be forced from office over the partygate saga, which is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

He has not ruled himself out from a potential leadership bid should his boss leave Downing Street.

Matthew Taylor, the CEO of NHS Confederation, an organisation that represents groups providing NHS services, took aim at Mr Sunak on Twitter.

"Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge [Tony Blair] had in his third term.

"Namely that [the Treasury] is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the [Chancellor] sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration…."

Boris Johnson has tried to plough on as Prime Minister despite growing Tory backbench dissent with the partygate affair and a slew of resignations among his senior aides.

Among the five to have walked in recent days are Munira Mirza, his head of policy who has been working for him for more than a decade.

She said she quit after his false remarks last week that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute the paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Dan Rosenfield, the chief of staff, Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson's Principal Private Secretary, and Jack Doyle, the director of communications, have all confirmed they their departures.

Elena Narozanski, another aide, has also gone.

But it is not believed enough Tories MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, which would trigger a leadership ballot.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir is in the clear over footage showing him drinking a beer during England's lockdown

Police say no further action over Sir Keir's lockdown beer footage

The Queen is reported to be giving her mother's crown to Camilla when she becomes Queen Consort.

Queen's priceless gift to Camilla: Her Majesty honours duchess with Queen Mother's crown

Those on Universal Credit are set to face a "perfect storm"a "perfect storm" of higher energy bills and tax rises.

Cost of living crisis: Millions face 'perfect storm' of rising bills while UC falls behind

Carrie Johnson has insisted she "plays no role in Government".

Carrie Johnson insists she is target of 'brutal briefing campaign' by PM's 'enemies'

The Tesco chairman has warned that "the worst is still to come".

'Worst is still to come': Tesco chief warns food prices will continue to spiral

Des O'Connor's daughter is taking legal action after a Met detective who called her "amazingly hot" kept his job.

Des O'Connor's daughter seeks review after officer calls her 'amazingly hot' and keeps job

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan launched their careers on the show.

Neighbours axed in UK leaving show in jeopardy after almost four decades

Kirstie Allsopp said she still believes that owning a home is the "be all and end all."

'Enraged' Kirstie Allsopp says youths can buy home if they 'move somewhere cheaper'

Johnson has told friends a tank division will be required to force him out of No 10.

You'll need a panzer division to oust me from No10 vows Boris

The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court

Woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy in North Yorkshire

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison.

Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to hammer murders', lawyer says

Johnny Mercer shrugged off his wife's jibe

MP shrugs off wife's jibe that he was 'so p****d' after rugby he forgot Boris phone call

Lata Mangeshkar has died aged 92

'Anguished beyond words': Legendary 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies

Ukraine is preparing against a possible invasion by Russia

Russia at 70% readiness to invade Ukraine, US estimates

Boris paid tribute to the Queen's "unwavering dedication to this nation"

Boris pays tribute to Queen's 'unwavering dedication' during her 'historic reign'

The Queen hopes Camilla will take on a new title

Camilla will become Queen: Her Majesty makes historic statement to mark Platinum Jubilee

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Ukraine Tensions

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

Vatican Pope

Pope praises effort to save boy trapped in Moroccan village well
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her Hindi music album ‘Saadgi’ or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007

Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92

Southern Africa Cyclone

Thousands force to flee as cyclone batters Madagascar

Germany US

German leader’s stance on Russia looms over his first visit to US
Beijing Olympics

Russia hits new daily Covid-19 record with 180,000 cases

United Nations North Korea Report

UN experts say North Korea seeks to produce material for nuclear programmes
Pakistan Militant Attacks

Areas cleared in Pakistan after militant attacks kill nine troops
Beijing Olympics

Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

Morocco boy rescued

Boy rescued from deep well has died, says Morocco’s king

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey: 'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'
'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers
Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke

Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Can energy companies disconnect your supply? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke
Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says
Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police