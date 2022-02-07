Boris's multi-billion pound bid to ease massive NHS backlog 'blocked by Treasury'

Boris Johnson's bid to ease the NHS backlog has reportedly been delayed by a Treasury intervention. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A multi-billion pound bid to ease the backlog in the NHS has been put on hold after the Treasury reportedly blocked the planned announcement on Monday.

A last minute intervention in Whitehall is said to have delayed NHS England's National Recovery Plan, which was due to be unveiled by Boris Johnson and health secretary Sajid Javid today.

The package was supposed to help ease the massive queue of patients who are awaiting treatment, with a record six million people stuck on waiting lists after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the health service.

But The Telegraph said the Treasury has blocked the recovery scheme's announcement, refusing to sign off on it over concerns about value for money after treatment targets slipped during the wave of the Omicron Covid variant.

The Government, which has already committed more than £5bn to help the NHS deal with coronavirus, said it wants value for taxpayers' money and "any delay is a working through of final details".

Just under £6bn was planned to be invested over three years to help with elective treatments.

A service that will allow patients to use the NHS website to see waiting time information is due to go live despite the delay to the recovery package, it was announced.

The My Planned Care platform will be usable by patients waiting for care, family members, carers and medical professionals.

The reported rift with the Treasury comes at a time when Chancellor Rishi Sunak's ambitions come under the spotlight.

He is viewed as one of the frontrunners to succeed the embattled Prime Minister should he be forced from office over the partygate saga, which is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

He has not ruled himself out from a potential leadership bid should his boss leave Downing Street.

Matthew Taylor, the CEO of NHS Confederation, an organisation that represents groups providing NHS services, took aim at Mr Sunak on Twitter.

"Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge [Tony Blair] had in his third term.

Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge TB had in his third term. Namely that HMT is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the ChX sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration…. — Matthew Taylor (@FRSAMatthew) February 6, 2022

"Namely that [the Treasury] is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the [Chancellor] sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration…."

Boris Johnson has tried to plough on as Prime Minister despite growing Tory backbench dissent with the partygate affair and a slew of resignations among his senior aides.

Among the five to have walked in recent days are Munira Mirza, his head of policy who has been working for him for more than a decade.

She said she quit after his false remarks last week that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute the paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Dan Rosenfield, the chief of staff, Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson's Principal Private Secretary, and Jack Doyle, the director of communications, have all confirmed they their departures.

Elena Narozanski, another aide, has also gone.

But it is not believed enough Tories MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, which would trigger a leadership ballot.