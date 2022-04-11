NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

11 April 2022, 11:24

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use
The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Health chiefs want the government to reconsider its 'living with Covid plan' and are urging a return to mask use, accusing No10 of abandoning "any interest in Covid whatsoever."

The NHS Confederation is warning the Government that Easter in the NHS "is as bad as any winter".

They want people to wear "the best possible" face masks in public, a new push for people to ensure they are vaccinated, and medium-term plans for making sure public spaces are well-ventilated.

The membership body, which represents healthcare organisations, said Government messaging to the public could "mislead the public and discourage them to take steps to reduce transmission, contributing to the very high rates of Covid-19".

Read more: Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Read more: Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

It called for "mitigating actions" to help the NHS which is grappling with 20,000 Covid patients, high rates of staff absences, full hospitals and severe demands on emergency care.

"The brutal reality for staff and patients is that this Easter in the NHS is as bad as any winter," said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation.

"But instead of the understanding and support NHS staff received during 2020 and 2021, we have a Government that seems to want to wash its hands of responsibility for what is occurring in plain sight in local services up and down the country.

"No 10 has seemingly abandoned any interest in Covid whatsoever.

"NHS leaders and their teams feel abandoned by the Government and they deserve better."

The organisation said that in the last week alone 20 emergency departments in England have been forced to turn patients away as they issued "diverts" due to being too full.

The NHS Confederation called into question whether plans to tackle the record backlog of care are realistic.

It called for stronger messages to the public on how to reduce transmission, including wearing the best possible face masks, and urging people to get vaccinated.

There also needs to be medium-term plans put into place, including better ventilation in public spaces, it added.

Meanwhile, ministers should reconsider asking the NHS to foot the bill for Covid-19 tests for staff - estimated to cost the NHS "several hundred million pounds" which is being taken away from patient care.

A spokesperson for Department of Health and Social Care said: "The success of our vaccination and antivirals programmes alongside increased public understanding on managing risk means we can start living with Covid - with public health guidance and free testing focused on groups who are most at risk from the virus.

"We are incredibly grateful to NHS staff and we have set out our plan to tackle the Covid backlog and deliver long term recovery and reform, backed by our record multibillion-pound investment over the next three years.

"We are on track to deliver 50,000 more nurses by 2024, there are over 4,300 more doctors compared to last year, and we are investing hundreds of millions in growing the workforce."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

Footage has emerged of people screaming in apartments in Shanghai. The city has been under lockdown since March 28

Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Macron will go head-to-head with far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron vows to 'block off the far-Right' in French presidential battle with Le Pen

Drivers are being told to travel at night to avoid the worst of the Bank Holiday traffic

Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

The Queen has opened up about her experience with Covid

Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson over his ministerial declarations

Sunak fights for job after referring himself to sleaze watchdog over wife's tax affairs

Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election

Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen in run-off for presidency

A killer who transitioned from male to female now wants to identify as a baby

Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast

Easter Scorcher: UK to be hotter than Greece as Bank Holiday temperatures soar to 20C

Eco mob cause UK fuel shortage due to protests

Eco mob cause UK fuel shortage as one in three petrol stations in the South close

A Metropolitan Police officer has been slashed on his arm after attending a report of a man wielding a machete

Man arrested for attempted murder after Met cop 'slashed with a machete' in east London

The fire broke out in Preston

Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze leaves two young children in hospital

Mr Malthouse spoke on Swarbrick on Sunday

'HMRC could look into Rishi Sunak's wife's finances' policing minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani Parliament to elect new PM after Imran Khan is ousted
France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

France Presidential Election

Macron and far-right rival Le Pen set for run-off in French election
Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while seated

Volodymyr Zelensky says next few days of war are crucial

People queuing to vote in the French elections

France goes to the polls as Macron faces strong challenge from Le Pen
Chinese Y-20 transport aircraft

Serbia takes delivery of advanced Chinese anti-aircraft missile system
Collection of stuffed animals

Police probe collection of stuffed wild animals including endangered species
Vladimir Putin and General Alexander Dvornikov

Putin appoints general ‘with record of brutality’ to lead army against Ukraine
Testing for Covid in China

Thousands of recovered Covid patients sent home despite lockdown in Shanghai
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian forces dig in ahead of expected Russian onslaught

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police