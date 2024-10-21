NHS looks to 'digital health records' as Streeting launches major consultation on future of healthcare

21 October 2024, 00:00

NHS patients will be able to get their health records made available to any doctor as part of a 'health passport', reports claim.
NHS patients will be able to get their health records made available to any doctor as part of a 'health passport', reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

NHS patients will be able to get their health records made available to any doctor as part of a 'health passport', reports claim as Labour launches a consultation on how to fix healthcare in Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers are set to change laws to allow an easy-access health record to be available to NHS workers and patients through the service's app.

Labour hopes that the changes will help NHS clinicians work faster and help patients understand their own health better as it sets out to fix issues in the health service.

The plans, reported by The Times and The Guardian, come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer launches a new consultation of patients and staff with the NHS.

Read More: Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

Read More: Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

The consultation will help inform the NHS 10-year plan - Labour's flagship strategy to improve the ailing healthcare system.

Billed as "the biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS since its birth", members of the public will be able to share their views online via change.NHS.uk until the start of next year.

The Government plans to transform the NHS into a "neighbourhood health service", shifting more care from hospitals to communities.

Stone / United Kingdom - March 11 2020: NHS app on the silhouette of a smartphone hold in hand.
Ministers are set to change laws to allow an easy-access health record to be available to NHS workers and patients through the service's app. Picture: Alamy

The plan, expected to be published in spring 2025, will also see greater use of data and technology, with easier sharing of patient data, saving an estimated 140,000 hours of staff time every year.

Announcing the consultation, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "My mum worked for the NHS, my sister worked for the NHS, and my wife still works for the NHS - so I know first-hand how difficult it has been for staff, and for patients battling against a broken system for over a decade. But it's time to roll up our sleeves and fix it.

"We have a clear plan to fix the health service, but it's only right that we hear from the people who rely on the NHS every day to have their say and shape our plan as we deliver it.

"Together we can build a healthcare system that puts patients first and delivers the care that everyone deserves.

"We have a huge opportunity to put the NHS back on its feet. So let's be the generation that took the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and made it fit for the future."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged the public to "help us build a health service fit for the future", saying he wants NHS staff and patients to have their "fingerprints all over" the 10-year plan.

He said: "When I was diagnosed with kidney cancer, the NHS saved my life, as it has for so many people across our country. We all owe the NHS a debt of gratitude for a moment in our lives when it was there for us, when we needed it. Now we have a chance to repay that debt.

"Today the NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history. But, while the NHS is broken, it's not beaten. Together, we can fix it."

London, UK. 20th Oct, 2024. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, Labour Party MP for Ilford North, is seen at the BBC for the Sunday morning media round. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 20th Oct, 2024. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, Labour Party MP for Ilford North, is seen at the BBC for the Sunday morning media round. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said it was "vital" that the service "innovates and adapts" as it faces "an unprecedented number of challenges".

She said: "The 10 Year Health Plan is a chance to make the best practice, normal practice across the country.

"So, we will be carrying out the largest ever staff engagement exercise in NHS history and leaving no stone unturned as we seek to harness frontline views, alongside those of patients and the public, to ensure this happens.

"It is your experiences - good, bad, and sometimes frustrating - that we need to help shape this once in a generation opportunity, so please get involved."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the Government to show "ambition" in its plans, or risk the consultation "becoming a talking shop".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses a press conference at the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany. Picture date: Friday October 18, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses a press conference at the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany. Picture date: Friday October 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy

He said: "We know that primary care services across the country are at the brink of collapse due to the Conservative Party's disgraceful neglect, with patients paying the price.

"Whether it is sky-high GP waiting lists, endless ambulance response times, or a failure to diagnose cancer in time, none of these issues can be fixed without fixing the crisis in social care.

"That is why the Liberal Democrats will make sure that social care is part of the debate and push for a cross-party solution to this crisis."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The AA has backed calls to ban under-21 new drivers from carrying passengers of a similar age for six months after passing their test.

The AA backs calls to ban under-21 new drivers from carrying passengers of similar age

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley

Brits suffer travel chaos as Storm Ashley set to batter UK into Monday after sodden Sunday

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a soldier during a 'non-operational incident' in Wales.

Police launch probe after Army special ops soldier dies in 'non-operational incident'

Hundreds of anti-tourist protesters swarmed a Tenerife beach today - as they step up demonstrations against visitors to the Canary Islands.

Anti-tourist protest swarms British holidaymakers in Tenerife as demonstrations step up campaign

Ministers need to ban parents from smacking their kids now, the Children's Commissioner for England has said.

Smacking kids should be banned now, Children's Commissioner for England tells ministers

Badenoch has criticised Sir Christopher's comments

Kemi Badenoch hits back at Tory MP for saying she's too busy 'with her family' to lead party

St. John is leading the investigation

'King Conker' cleared of wrongdoing after investigation into steel nut cheating claims at world championship

Chris Patten has criticised Jenrick's calls for the UK to leave the ECHR

'It's complete nonsense': Ex-Tory chairman on Robert Jenrick's calls for the UK to leave ECHR

Fans gather to in Hyde Park to pay tribute to Liam Payne

Thousands of devastated fans gather at vigil in London to remember One Direction star Liam Payne

Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders

Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against 'extreme noise levels' on London Underground

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

PM leads well-wishes to Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley

Travel chaos as Storm Ashley batters UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain - with more than 40 flood warnings in place

Ms Ali has faced criticism from Grenfell Tower survivors

Housing minister gives up Grenfell role after survivors complain about her links to firm criticised in inquiry

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he underwent a heart procedure after experiencing a "sudden deterioration" in his health.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he had urgent heart procedure after 'sudden deterioration' in his health

Louise Haigh has announced a number of measures to get HS2 costs under control

HS2 independent review launched in bid to get 'spiralling costs' back on track

Wearable tech will be used as part of the government's plan to save the NHS (file photos)

Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy: My cancer is terminal and I only have 2-4 years to live

Benefits cheats could have their bank accounts raided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of a new crackdown on welfare fraud.

Government to 'raid benefit cheats bank accounts' in new crackdown on fraud

Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has demanded a March 2025 deadline for Horizon victims' payout from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates demands March deadline from Starmer for Horizon scandal payouts
Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams 'assassination attempt' after Hezbollah targeted his home in drone strike
The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London

Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'
Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News