NHS patients warned to ‘expect extreme disruption’ as consultants and junior doctors begin 72-hour walkout over pay

2 October 2023, 06:48 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 06:52

The walkout is set to be the longest period of combined strike action in England.
The walkout is set to be the longest period of combined strike action in England. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Patients have been told non-emergency care will be brought to a “near standstill” starting today as NHS consultants and junior doctors stage a three-day joint strike in England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Consultants and junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are set to begin the walkout at 7 am on Monday.

It is thought to be the longest joint strike in the history of NHS England amid ongoing disputes over pay.

The strikes are set to coincide with Rishi Sunak’s first Conservative Party conference as prime minister.

Striking consultants and junior doctors represent about four-fifths of doctors working in hospitals.

"NHS services have had very little time to recover from the previous action and now face three consecutive days which will prove extremely challenging, with almost all routine care brought to a standstill,” NHS England medical director Prof Sir Stephen Powis said.

The BMA has promised “Christmas Day” cover will be provided throughout the 72-hour strike, meaning there will be emergency care staff but other services will be brought to a “near standstill”.

Junior doctors and consultants are set to walk out for 72 hours.
Junior doctors and consultants are set to walk out for 72 hours. Picture: Getty

Read more: Hunt vows to 'make work pay' announcing benefits reforms and boost to National Living Wage

Read more: Boris Johnson 'won't be attending' Conservative party conference Rachel Johnson reveals

Both groups staged a joint walkout for the first in NHS history last month - but the overlap between their two walkouts only lasted 24 hours.

The strikes come after the government implemented a 6% pay rise for consultants and 6% plus a £1,250 lump sum for junior doctors earlier this year. It said its offer was “final and fair” and there would be no further offers.

Thousands of operations and appointments have been cancelled as a result of the strikes, with NHS leaders warning that some patients are seeing their appointments rescheduled three times.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Halfords worker suffered a stroke after being attacked by two suspected shoplifters

'Protect our staff': UK retail chiefs' plea after Halfords worker suffers stroke in 'appalling' attack by shoplifters

The mockery incident sparked an outcry

Man, 31, charged with public order offence after 'mocking' image at football match of boy, 6, who died of cancer

Triathlon competitors fall ill with vomiting and diarrhoea following event in waters of river Eden

Triathlon competitors fall ill with vomiting and diarrhoea following event in waters of river Eden

Hunt vows to 'make work pay' announcing benefits reform and boost to National Living Wage

Hunt vows to 'make work pay' announcing benefits reforms and boost to National Living Wage

Beaton has been sacked after admitting taking drugs to a stewardess

Shamed BA pilot who 'snorted drugs off topless woman' interviewed for budget airline Wizz Air days before he was exposed

Exclusive
Rachel Johnson has said brother Boris Johnson won't be attending the Conservative party conference

Boris Johnson 'won't be attending' Conservative party conference Rachel Johnson reveals

UK retail bosses beg for staff protection as wave of violence sees criminals 'emptying stores’

UK retail bosses beg for increased staff protection as wave of violence sees criminals 'emptying stores’

Katherine Ryan claims she 'called-out' a 'dangerous' comic working in British entertainment

Katherine Ryan claims she 'called-out' a 'dangerous' comic working in British entertainment

James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

Jessica Baker was a 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl, her family have said

School coach crash victim Jessica Baker, 15, was 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl, family say in poignant tribute

Emergency services cordon off a street in Murcia after the fire

At least 13 dead after horror fire tears through Spanish nightclub

One of the men was found in Back Hill Top Avenue

Pensioner and man, 53, stabbed to death in Leeds, with two arrested on suspicion of murder

Hugh Bonneville has split up with his wife of 25 years

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage, after previously calling her his 'bedrock'

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak resists calls for lower taxes, as he says slashing inflation is the best tax cut

55 towns are getting £20 million each

55 'overlooked and undervalued towns' to get £20 million each - full list revealed

Michael Gove said that getting value for money was 'critically important'

'Programmes that have gone over budget need to be looked at,' Michael Gove says, amid speculation over HS2

Latest News

See more Latest News

The group, led by Danny Kruger, will challenge the Chancellor's tax policy

Tory mutiny as backbench MPs demand government cut taxes in 'unprecedented intervention'

The mockery incident sparked an outcry

Two football fans arrested for 'mocking' Bradley Lowery, a boy who died of cancer aged 6

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

'The speculation is ridiculous': Ex-lumberjack, 69, arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled, denies cutting it down
Anaesthetists are set to stop using one anaesthetic

NHS to ban anaesthetic to hit net zero despite climate scientist saying concern is 'not supported by science'
The people smuggler in Calais

People smuggler says trafficking 'easier since Brexit' as he urges 'refugee' to make false asylum claim
Sunak set to ignore European judges Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure ahead of Tory party conference

Sunak set to ignore European judges' Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure at Tory party conference
Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup caddie altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark

Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark
Bradley Lowery's mother 'heartbroken' after football fans appear to mock six-year-old's death - as police probe incident

Bradley Lowery's mother slams 'low life' football fans as police probe pair appearing to mock youngster's death
Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police

Tributes paid to 'innocent soul' Ashraf Habimana, 16, victim of fatal Luton knife attack as three arrested by police
The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident.

British tourist, 43, arrested for sexually assaulting male air steward aboard Jet2 flight to Majorca

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit