NHS experiencing 'pandemic-level' pressure as flu cases soar - with cold snap to make things worse as temperatures drop

9 January 2025, 13:12 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 13:15

Ambulances at Queens Hospital
The number of people in hospital with flu in England is continuing to increase. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Frontline NHS staff say they are experiencing pandemic-level pressures - as flu levels continue to rise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England’s chief medical officer warned today that NHS staff are under "intense pressure" and facing a situation similar to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis has already forced a dozen hospitals to declare critical incidents, indicating they are struggling to provide safe care.

Experts are also concerned that the ongoing cold weather and a possible further drop in temperatures could further strain already overwhelmed hospitals.

Earlier, the Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice as temperatures continue to plummet.

Snow has already disrupted some parts of country causing traffic and travel disruption.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle in foggy weather, Warwick, UK. February 2021.
Concers have been raised that icy conditions and plummeting temperatures could put further pressure on the NHS. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for ice as Brits face further travel disruption

Read more: Amber weather warning for snow issued for parts of UK - as temperatures set to plummet to -16C

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is continuing to increase and is nearly five times the level it was at the start of December, NHS figures show.

An average of 5,408 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 256 in critical care. This is up 21% from 4,469 the previous week, when 211 were in critical care.

It is also nearly five times the number on December 1, when the total stood at 1,098.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter.

Ealing Hospital in London. More th
The crisis has already forced a dozen hospitals to declare critical incidents. Picture: Alamy

The average number of flu patients in hospital in England each day last week, 5,408, is much higher than at this point last winter, when the average was just 1,548.

It is also higher than at this stage two years ago in the winter of 2022/23, when the figure stood at 5,262 - although flu numbers had started to fall by then, having previously peaked at 5,441.

An average of 626 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up from 528 the previous week and higher than the equivalent figure at this point last winter (424) and two years ago (435).

sick cold woman next to a pharmacy, flu concept, buy medicaments
Meanwhile, cases of the winter vomiting bug, norovirus, are nearly 50% higher than anticipated for this time of year. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest NHS weekly data, an average of 5,408 flu patients were in hospitals across England every day last week.In comparison, the figure was 1,548 during the same period last year, although it is slightly lower than at this time two years ago.

Additionally, more than 620 hospital beds were occupied daily by patients with diarrhoea, vomiting, or symptoms resembling norovirus, marking a nearly 20% increase from the 528 recorded the previous week.

This is almost a 50% rise compared to the same time last year, when the figure was 424.

Earlier, the Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice as temperatures continue to plummet.

Ice warnings are in place across southeast Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and the Midlands from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

South Wales and south west England are also expected to see icy conditions on Friday morning, with a warning in place from 3am to 11am.

Scattered wintry showers may lead to some icy patches and travel disruption, the Met Office said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian death toll surpasses 46,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg (centre) leaves Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after sentencing

Rugby star Stuart Hogg avoids jail after admitting subjecting wife to five years of abuse

Fresh weather warnings for ice have been issued

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for ice as Brits face further travel disruption

Mozambique’s opposition leader Venancio Mondlane arrives at the Mavalane International Airport in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique opposition leader returns from self-imposed exile

Russell Brand

Russell Brand admits speeding after being caught driving at 95mph

US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from Marine One as they arrive back at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

Biden cancels trip to meet pope and Zelensky as fires rage in California

Liz Truss has issued a cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer

Liz Truss sends cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer over 'defamatory' claim she 'crashed the economy'

Shoppers are being warned of rising food prices in 2025 as a result of the Budget

Food prices are not 'going anywhere but up' in 2025, warns retail body

Chadian president Mahamat Deby Itno

More than a dozen dead after attack on presidential palace in Chad

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Two Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats are seen during a simulated attack drill off Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan

Taiwan demonstrates sea defences against potential Chinese attack

Live
Thousands told to abandon homes as wildfires engulf Los Angeles suburbs.

LIVE: Wildfires sweep through Hollywood Hills as neighbourhoods destroyed and death toll rises

Exclusive
School slammed for installing CCTV 'deterrent' in pupil toilet

School slammed for installing CCTV 'deterrent' in pupil toilets to clamp down on vaping and bullying

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former US president Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Jimmy Carter to be honoured at Washington funeral before Georgia hometown burial

Snowploughs at Manchester Airport earlier this week

Manchester Airport closes runways due to ‘significant levels of snow’

Regan Kelly

Mystery as Brit tourist's naked body found on Thailand beach, as chilling CCTV uncovered

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Palisades Fire burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Fresh fire breaks out in Hollywood as deadly blazes burn out of control

Hollywood A-listers shared their devastation at losing their homes to the California wildfires

The Hollywood stars whose dream homes have burned to the ground as devastating LA wildfires destroy California
Rachel Reeves

Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes or cut spending' as cost of government borrowing soars
Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats

Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats
'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC
Donald Trump has called on the California governor to resign

'This is a true tragedy': Donald Trump blames Biden and California governor for spread of 'apocalyptic' wildfires
Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster'

Hollywood Boulevard evacuated as 'apocalyptic' fires spread with 130,000 told to flee and death toll rising
Lebanese politicians attending a parliament session in Beirut

Lebanese parliament tries for 12th time to elect new president

Gorka said any ‘serious ally of the US’ should be committed to counter-terrorism to protect the so-called special relationship between the UK and US.

UK should take back British members of ISIS in Syria, Trump’s counter-terrorism chief said.
A memorial at Apalachee High School after the shooting in September

Pupil arrested with gun at school which saw deadly shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News