NHS experiencing 'pandemic-level' pressure as flu cases soar - with cold snap to make things worse as temperatures drop

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is continuing to increase. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Frontline NHS staff say they are experiencing pandemic-level pressures - as flu levels continue to rise.

England’s chief medical officer warned today that NHS staff are under "intense pressure" and facing a situation similar to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis has already forced a dozen hospitals to declare critical incidents, indicating they are struggling to provide safe care.

Experts are also concerned that the ongoing cold weather and a possible further drop in temperatures could further strain already overwhelmed hospitals.

Earlier, the Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice as temperatures continue to plummet.

Snow has already disrupted some parts of country causing traffic and travel disruption.

Concers have been raised that icy conditions and plummeting temperatures could put further pressure on the NHS. Picture: Alamy

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is continuing to increase and is nearly five times the level it was at the start of December, NHS figures show.

An average of 5,408 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 256 in critical care. This is up 21% from 4,469 the previous week, when 211 were in critical care.

It is also nearly five times the number on December 1, when the total stood at 1,098.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter.

The crisis has already forced a dozen hospitals to declare critical incidents. Picture: Alamy

The average number of flu patients in hospital in England each day last week, 5,408, is much higher than at this point last winter, when the average was just 1,548.

It is also higher than at this stage two years ago in the winter of 2022/23, when the figure stood at 5,262 - although flu numbers had started to fall by then, having previously peaked at 5,441.

An average of 626 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up from 528 the previous week and higher than the equivalent figure at this point last winter (424) and two years ago (435).

Meanwhile, cases of the winter vomiting bug, norovirus, are nearly 50% higher than anticipated for this time of year. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest NHS weekly data, an average of 5,408 flu patients were in hospitals across England every day last week.In comparison, the figure was 1,548 during the same period last year, although it is slightly lower than at this time two years ago.

Additionally, more than 620 hospital beds were occupied daily by patients with diarrhoea, vomiting, or symptoms resembling norovirus, marking a nearly 20% increase from the 528 recorded the previous week.

This is almost a 50% rise compared to the same time last year, when the figure was 424.

There will be some very low temperatures across the UK overnight tonight, with a number of warnings for snow and ice issued.



👀 Read about the latest forecast, and when conditions will turn milder, in our latest news release 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2025

Earlier, the Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice as temperatures continue to plummet.

Ice warnings are in place across southeast Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and the Midlands from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

South Wales and south west England are also expected to see icy conditions on Friday morning, with a warning in place from 3am to 11am.

Scattered wintry showers may lead to some icy patches and travel disruption, the Met Office said.