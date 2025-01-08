Breaking News

Amber weather warning for snow issued for parts of UK - as temperatures set to plummet to -16C

8 January 2025, 14:50 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 15:07

An amber warning for snow has been issued
An amber warning for snow has been issued. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The UK is braced for another blast of super cold weather - with amber warnings for snow now in place across south west England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It covers parts of Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall.

A yellow alert in place for a large area of southern England too.

Tomorrow night could be the coldest of the winter so far - with temperatures set to drop as low as -16.

The amber warning covers
The amber warning covers parts of Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall. Picture: Met Office

In a post on X, Devon and Cornwall Police said snowfall is being reported in the counties and more bursts are on the way.

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption caused by the snow and said some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

Power cuts are likely, the national weather service said, and delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are also expected.

Overnight, temperatures are set to drop sharply, with lows of minus 14C possible in Scotland and northern England on Wednesday and sub-zero temperatures expected across the country.

Minimum temperatures of minus 16C could be reached on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, told the PA news agency it will be "bitterly cold" on Thursday night.

He said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in rural Scotland and rural northern England where there is lying snow, cloudless skies and very cold airflow.

A temperature of minus 14C would equal the lowest seen in this month last year, recorded in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands on January 17 2024.

But a temperature of minus 16C would be the lowest recorded in January in the UK for 15 years, since minus 22.3C was logged in Altnaharra in the Highlands on January 8 2010, according to Met Office data.

Lows of minus 20C have not been reached since minus 23C was recorded at Braemar, Aberdeenshire, in February 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Blood and Honour were founded in the 1980s.

Prominent neo-nazi group Blood and Honour sanctioned by UK government

Abdullah Hayayei

Former UK Athletics boss charged with manslaughter after Paralympian killed when metal training cage fell on him

Wildfires rage around Los Angeles

Firefighters say LA wildfires can't be stopped as 30,000 people forced to flee their homes and Malibu next in firing line
A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Offices were evacuated following the incident.

Police carry out series of 'controlled explosions' in central London as they investigate suspicious vehicle

Liam Payne

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's medical cause of death revealed - after UK inquest opens

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg to serve as country’s interim leader

PC Nicky Vernon

Met Police officer sues force for £200,000 after being thrown from her horse during Black Lives Matter protest

Mike Johns almost missed his flight.

‘I can’t get out’: Man trapped in driverless taxi as it goes round and round in circles

Donald Trump speaks at a microphone

Trump asks US Supreme Court to block sentencing in hush money case

Demonstrators on opposing sides of the issue in Seoul

South Korean President’s lawyers slam detention efforts amid warnings of clash

Teen stabbing victim Kelyan Bokassa had been groomed by gangs, his mother said

Teen bus stabbing victim was 'groomed by gangs', grieving mother says, as his chilling last Instagram post is revealed

Maia was 'caught using a company credit card after being sacked'

The Traitors star Maia Gouveia 'caught using company credit card after being sacked for going AWOL'

Jean-Marie Le Pen

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen pays tribute to father

The actor takes part in a police press conference

Chinese actor trafficked to Myanmar to work in scam, Thai police say

Starmer clashed with Badenoch

'Action not inquiries': Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clash over grooming gangs in stormy PMQs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hacker with a hood behind graphic showing and binary code

Japan links Chinese hackers MirrorFace to dozens of cyber attacks

Drinking a glass of milk a day significantly reduces risk of bowel cancer.

A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Firefighters and rescuers work at the industrial site

Ukraine claims strike on key military fuel depot deep inside Russia

Hadi Nazari found by hikers.

Moment hiker found after 13 days lost in Australian wilderness after surviving on just two granola bars
Sara Sharif's stepmum has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library

Sara Sharif's stepmother given 'easy' job in prison library and 'allowed to cook for other inmates'
The pair went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites

Body found in search for two British men who went missing while hiking in Italian Dolomites
Wildlife officials and climbers rescue a bull elk

Elk and safety: Animal rescued after Colorado cliffhanger

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from Iran

c

Terrifying moment California wildfire engulfs family home before residents and their pet dog flee
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall,

Pope says anyone who exploits or abuses a child answers to God

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News