Fire chief with no experience steps down after just ten days over 'friendship' with commissioner who gave her job

Nicci Marzec was appointed interim fire chief for Northamptonshire by the police, fire and crime commissioner. Picture: Northants PCC

By EJ Ward

An interim fire chief, with zero experience in the role, has stood down within days of being appointed amid speculation over her friendship with the man who appointed her.

A fire chief resigned from her post after just ten days due to her close friendship with the man who appointed her, sparking calls for the Northampton Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC), Stephen Mold, to step down as well.

Nicci Marzec was appointed as the local fire brigade chief by Mr Mold, despite having no prior experience in the fire service.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Ms Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.

The Fire Brigades Union criticised her appointment as highly unusual, given her lack of operational understanding for the role.

Ms Marzec's appointment was made after previous incumbent Mark Jones resigned to concentrate on recovering from injury.

Simon Tuhill, set to join the service on Tuesday as deputy chief fire officer, will be asked to immediately act in the role vacated by Ms Marzec.

Tory Commissioner Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story".

He admitted that he acted urgently to fill the role before the recent Grand Prix at Silverstone but acknowledged that he failed to consult with the PFCC panel.

Tory commissioner Mr Mold said speculation over his relationship with Ms Marzec, who separated from her husband a year ago, had ‘created a level of criticism I had not expected and is not helpful to the service’. Picture: Northants PCC

Councillor Matt Keane, leader of the Labour group and opposition at North Northamptonshire Council, called for an investigation, expressing concern that Mr Mold's judgment might have been clouded by his close personal relationship with Ms Marzec.

Adam Taylor, the Fire Brigades Union representative for the East Midlands, urged Mr Mold to resign, stating that appointing someone without any fire service experience was untenable.

Ms Marzec's appointment as interim boss was announced on July 7, following the sudden departure of her predecessor. Initially, Mr Mold defended her position, citing her experience in various professional fields and stating that he sought legal advice before offering her the job.

However, on Monday, she decided to step back from her role in the fire service and as monitoring officer.

In response to the news, Ms Marzec's husband expressed surprise and stated that he had an amicable relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife but had no knowledge of her friendship with Stephen Mold.

Mr Mold's wife declined to comment on the situation from their family home in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss. Picture: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue

In a statement Stephen Mold's office said: "Stephen Mold and Nicci Marzec are long-standing work colleagues and personal friends.

"They have been open about their friendship and have never denied it to be the case. They have reiterated that they are not in a relationship."

Mr Mold said when Mr Jones left his "immediate aim was to keep stability for the service" and that Ms Marzec was "a credible candidate to lead the service for a short time".

"I took legal advice before asking Ms Marzec to temporarily act up in this role and I accept that I acted with urgency to ensure senior officer cover was in place, in advance of the British Grand Prix [at Silverstone on 9 July].

"I understand I acted too quickly and did not engage with the police, fire and crime panel in the way I would normally, and I did not have the opportunity to explain my rationale or the legal advice I had been given.

"With hindsight, I accept this has created a level of speculation and criticism that I had not expected and is not helpful to the service.

"In agreeing to take this temporary role, Nicci Marzec genuinely had the best interests of the service as her priority and has already found some key areas for immediate improvement.

"However, in the best interests of the people of the fire and rescue service who serve this county, she has decided to step back from both her acting role in the fire service and her responsibilities as monitoring officer."