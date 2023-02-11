Two 'suspicious' men spotted where Nicola walked 24 hours before she vanished, police told as cops given new CCTV

11 February 2023, 23:01 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 23:06

Nicola's dog was found after she disappeared
Nicola's dog was found after she disappeared. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

Two 'suspicious' men were seen on the path where Nicola Bulley was last spotted walking on her dog 24 hours after her disappearance, police have been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Authorities have also been handed CCTV from a local garage covering the 24 hours before the mother-of-two vanished.

An eyewitness saw what they described as an odd-looking pair close to the local church the day before Nicola was last seen.

They then saw one of the men in the same area on the morning she vanished, The Sun reported.

Nicola, 45, was last seen in idyllic village St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at 9.15am on January 27.

Read more: 'We won't lose hope': Nicola Bulley's partner still plans to marry her as his 'gut instinct' is 'she's not in river'

Read more: Diving specialist insists Nicola Bulley 'can't be at sea' after distraught partner says 'local is responsible'

Nicola&squot;s partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive
Nicola's partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive. Picture: Social media

Her mobile phone and dog were found the same day.

Police divers and private specialists have scoured the river near where she was last seen, but there has been no trace of her.

Yesterday her partner Paul Ansell said he is "100 per cent" sure that Nicola did not fall into the river, the original theory believed by police.

He also told Channel 5 that he still intends to marry Nicola.

The suspicious-looking men were spotted by the local church
The suspicious-looking men were spotted by the local church. Picture: Google Street View

Paul said: "We talked about it again seriously at the beginning of 2020. And that was when we really started to actually look at getting something sort of in the calendar.

"And then obviously the whole covid thing hit which just, I mean, everybody's life was just thrown up into the air."

Ansell said, despite feeling "anger", "utter frustration" and "confusion", the family will never give up hope of finding Ms Bulley, adding he was "never, ever going to let go".

"Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody. And we're not gonna ever give up on her like, we're going to find her," he said.

Nicola Bulley's walking route had three vital CCTV blind spots
Nicola Bulley's walking route had three vital CCTV blind spots. Picture: Google Maps

Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley "may have" gone into the river but said they are keeping an open mind over her disappearance.

In their most recent update on Friday, police said: "Throughout this investigation we have been keeping an open mind about what might have happened to Nicola, and we continue to look at all the potential scenarios to eliminate them.

"We are reviewing our decisions regularly.

"Based on all the work we have done up to now our belief remains that Nicola may have fallen into the river for some reason, but we are continuing to investigate all possible leads, and this involves viewing CCTV, Dashcam footage and speaking to people who are providing us with information."

