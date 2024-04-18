Breaking News

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell re-arrested in connection with SNP finances investigation

Peter Murrell has been re-arrested in connection with a probe into the party's finances. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The husband of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been re-arrested in connection with Police Scotland's investigation into the party's finances, it is understood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested in April last year as part of a probe into the party's funding and finances.

The 59-year-old was taken into custody for questioning at 9.13am, more than a year after his first arrest.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."

Police Scotland searched Mr Murrell’s home near Glasgow, which he shares with Ms Sturgeon, last year on April 5.

Following his arrest, he was later released without charge pending further investigation.

More updates to follow