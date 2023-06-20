'I can only speak for myself' Nicola Sturgeon refuses to say husband Peter Murrell is innocent in SNP probe

Nicola Sturgeon refuses to answer questions on her husband Peter Murrell on her return to Hollyrood. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Nicola Sturgeon refused to answer questions about whether her husband is "innocent" as she was grilled about the SNP finance probe on her return to Hollyrood.

The ex-SNP leader, speaking to reporters at the Scottish Parliament, was quizzed about her arrest as part of a police inquiry into the spending of £600,000 in donations.

Ms Sturgeon, who departed as Scotland's first minister at the end of March, said she was "absolutely certain that I have done nothing wrong".

Asked if her husband - the former SNP chief executive - was also innocent, she said: "Look, I - and before I say what I'm about to say - I'm saying it as a statement of fact, not a loaded statement that you should read anything into one way or the other.

"But in a situation like this, I can only speak for myself, and I am only speaking for myself.

"There is also a difference between me and my husband.

"I am an elected politician, I'm a public servant and therefore there is an expectation, I think a legitimate expectation on your part, that I make statements and to the best of my ability, answer questions.

"Obviously Peter is not in that position."

Nicola Sturgeon returns to Scottish parliament. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturgeon admitted the past few weeks had "not been the best period in my life".

She added: "It's not an easy period. I'm not saying that for sympathy… The thing that sustains me right now is the certainty that I have done nothing wrong.

"It is a belief and a certainty that I have."

Ms Sturgeon defied calls - including from senior SNP figures - for her to step aside from the the party while Police Scotland's Operation Branchform continues but she claimed temporarily suspending her SNP membership would 'compromise my ability and my right to assert my position that I hold absolutely, which is that I have done nothing wrong'.

Ms Sturgeon was released without charge pending further investigation after being quizzed on June 11 for more than seven hours as part of the probe into the SNP's finances.

It followed the arrests of her husband, Mr Murrell, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie in April, who have also both been released without charge.