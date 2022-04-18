Nicola Sturgeon won't face police action after mask 'error'

18 April 2022, 17:11

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask.
Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Nicola Sturgeon has escaped sanction after Police Scotland officers were forced to remind her of her own Covid laws as she was caught on camera breaching mask rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force said it was taking no further action after the First Minister was reported to it for not wearing a mask while inside a small barbers shop in East Kilbridge while campaigning for the local government elections.

The police could have issued a penalty notice of up to £60 for breaking the law on mask-wearing, but Nicola Sturgeon said she had explained the error was "inadvertent".

The breach occurred just two days before Scotland's legal requirements to wear masks inside shops and on public transport were dropped.

A statement from Police Scotland said it had reminded Nicola Sturgeon of the "importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so" and confirmed that no further action was necessary.

A video posted on social media showed the First Minister without a face covering during a visit to Iconic Gents Hair barber shop in East Kilbride on Saturday.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after footage showed her 'breaking face mask law'

Read more: Face masks remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

The First Minister apologised for the "error", and said she immediately put her face covering on within seconds of realising her mistake.

She said: "On Saturday, while campaigning out outdoors in East Kilbride I was invited into a local barber shop. After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.

"However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.

"Having received complaints about the matter, Police Scotland made contact with me. This is what they would have done with anyone else in these circumstances, and they were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen."

She added: "I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed.

"While the law no longer requires face coverings to be worn, I will continue to do so in circumstances where this can help reduce the risk of infection, and I encourage everyone to do likewise."

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.

"Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary.

"This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic."

Nicola Sturgeon also broke her own mask rules back in December 2020. She apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake describing it as "a stupid mistake".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting MoD police with knife

Holidaymakers are facing chaos as they try to return from their getaways

Holidaymakers face travel 'nightmare' as millions return from Easter getaways

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

Both Brits were shown on Russian TV

Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

The image of the Moskva was published to social media

Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Riots broke out across Sweden

Koran burnings in Sweden spark riots and police fire warning shots as vehicles torched

Police took a day to shut down a massive rave

Illegal rave of more than 1,000 partygoers in Dorset village takes a day to shut down

Russians have built torture chambers in southern Ukraine, the president has warned

Russian troops 'build torture chambers and abduct local leaders' in campaign of terror

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children

Harry 'won't rest' until world is 'fairer, safer and more equal' for Archie and Lilibet

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent

Four teens charged with manslaughter of man, 42, who died after he 'fell from height'

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching Scotland's Covid face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after footage showed her 'breaking face mask law'

A senior police officer has urged everyone who witnesses "intense staring" on the London Underground to report it

Staring can land you in prison as police crackdown on 'unhealthy sexual behaviour'

Russian troops told Ukrainian soldiers to "surrender or die"

'Surrender or die': Russia gives chilling ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

The Queen was noticeably absent from the Easter Sunday service, with the Royals led by the Cambridges.

William and Kate lead royals as Queen misses Easter Sunday service

Russia releases video they say shows surviving crew of the sunken ship Moskva.

Moskva mystery: Russia releases video 'showing crew for first time' since flagship sunk

A murder investigation is under way in London Road, Liverpool.

Murder probe launched after 18-year-old killed in internet cafe attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Destruction in Lviv

Russia continues missile attacks on Lviv as build-up for attack in east goes on
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
A chemical plant in Germany

German industry and unions oppose EU ban on natural gas from Russia
Alex Jones

Conspiracy website Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces libel lawsuits
Hulusi Akar

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq

Viktor Medvedchuk

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol
Virus Outbreak China

Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

Russia Ukraine War On Walnut Street

Western Ukrainian city of Lviv hit by missile strikes

Turkey Irak Kurds

Turkey launches cross-border attack on Kurdish militants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police