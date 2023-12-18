Nigel Farage's daughter's long-term boyfriend's parents face ten years in jail after admitting drug charges

Nigel Farage said he was "shocked" by the arrest. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of Nigel Farage's daughter's boyfriend have pleaded guilty to drug offences and face 10 years behind bars.

Mr Farage's youngest child, Izzy, 18, has been dating Jack McKenna for two years.

His parents, Darren McKenna and Lacey Tilley, pleaded guilty to two counts each of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after police swooped on their home in south east London on October 6 last year.

The couple had stayed together at the property.

Jack’s grandmother's home, where he regularly stayed with his father, was also raided, it is understood.

It comes after he and Izzy flew out to Australia to support Mr Farage in the jungle.

“As a family, we’re all in shock over this," Mr Farage told the Sun.

Speaking about his daughter's boyfriend, he added: "He’s a nice lad with no record of any kind with the police or any problems at school.

"He can’t help where he comes from, nor can any of us, it’s obviously a very difficult situation.

"I’m the least snobby person on Earth, we all come from different backgrounds and the kid deserves every chance.

"Izzy and Jack are very good together, they’re very young, but good together.

"This has been a shock for everyone involved, but I don’t want to see this affect the rest of Jack’s life.

"I will not be judgmental about the boy in any way at all."

Mr Farage went on to say: “I’ve got to know him, he’s a good lad, he’s got ambition, he’s a bright kid who works hard and is very decent.

“Having spoken to Izzy about this, clearly Jack wants to make a success of his life and is determined his path is going to be very different from where he comes from.”

His parents now face being jailed for up to 10 years.

They are due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court next month.