Nigel Farage could be investigated by counter-terrorism police over riot posts, ex-terror boss suggests

Ex-terror boss Neil Basu suggests social media posts of Nigel Farage could be investigated over 'inciting' riots. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage's social media activity could be investigated for "inciting" riots, the former head of Counter Terrorism Policing for the UK has told LBC.

James O’Brien asked the ex-terror boss Neil Basu: “Farage’s social media activity in particular, do you think that should be investigated?”

Mr Basu replied: “I imagine that my former colleagues are doing precisely that.”

The former Assistant Commissioner for the Met added his colleagues will look at anybody that might have violent disorder that was sparked following the killing of three girls in Southport.

Ex-police officer Neil Basu says his colleagues will look at anybody that might have incited riots

Mr Basu said if he was in charge he would take out people with a large platform online, prosecute criminals who were inciting hatred online and also major technology companies.

He added he has made comments in the past about posts made by Mr Farage, but also two former Home Secretaries - Priti Patel and Suella Braverman.

Police in riot gear react to a hostile crowd as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Picture: Getty

When asked about loss of respect for the police and the recent violent disorder, he said it "arrived at a terrible time for policing".

"We had already lost the confidence of black and Asian community, women and girls, and LGBTQ+, have recently lost confidence of certain elements white working class and never had confidence of youth -

He said if added altogether for the majority of the public theb that is a "loss of consent in the policing model".

"If you don't have confidence in police or state - you are going to get this explosion of a response because there is no other outlet for it."

Mr Basu said authorities cannot have a "two-tier approach" to terrorism.

Think about the pressure that would have been put on the government if a group of Muslims or black men surrounded a white church and tried to burn it down.

"No one would have hesitate to call it terrorism."

He added policing knows that if it adopts a two-tier policing approach "then it loses trust and confidence from section of community that feels hard done by and rises up".

Police officers stand on duty during a counter demonstration to an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists in Southend. Picture: Getty

In addition to the disorder threat, he said cyber warehouse of bots have previously been used to amplify spread of lies - and that this is one of greatest threats.

He said the government needs to do something with social media companies to tackle it, adding the Big Six "take notice" when legislation is involved.