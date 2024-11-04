Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims

The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend. Picture: Left: John McWilliams, Right: Duncan McGlyn

By Christian Oliver

The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

John "Mick" Williams, the owner of Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms, shared a video on social media of him quashing the rumours and telling trolls: "Still alive."

It comes as Scottish Police confirmed that a 74-year-old man had died after being hit by a bus in the city's Cowgate on Saturday night.

The force also issued a warning over “videos and images circulating on social media” which showed revellers picking up a "severed head", possibly thinking it was a Halloween prop, and then dropping it in shock.

Police called for footage and images not to be shared as they were causing distress to the victim’s family and those who inadvertently viewed them.

Addressing the claims he was the victim of the incident, Mr McWilliams said: "Good morning everyone, it's 11.45am and yes, I am still alive. My condolences go out to whoever did die in the Grassmarket last night.

"I can assure you I am alive and kicking.

He continued: "Social media, such a dangerous thing. This has upset so many people."

Warning against sharing the footage online, Chief Inspector Trisha Clark said: "We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently.

"We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation. There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

"This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries. Anyone with concerns or any information which could assist the investigation should contact police."

A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a bus in Cowgate, Edin last night. Any info to police via 101 quoting inc no 3395/02/11.



Please don't share the distressing images social media. Instead report them to the relevant social media platform.https://t.co/1esz2Sz8Pt pic.twitter.com/58ii5hzXzu — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) November 3, 2024

Officers were called to the incident in the Cowgate area of the city around 7.25pm on Saturday night.

A number of roads in the area were closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation. The roads have since re-opened.

Sergeant Louise Birrell, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident

.“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.“