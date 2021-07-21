Nine in 10 Brits likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS says

21 July 2021, 13:30

Nine in 10 people in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, figures have shown.
Nine in 10 people in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, figures have shown. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nine in 10 people across the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest.

The presence of antibodies shows somebody has either been infected with the virus in the past or vaccinated against it, and the number of people to test positive for them has been seen to continue increasing across the regions.

Estimates from the ONS ranged from 88.6 per cent in Scotland to 92.6 per cent in Wales, with 90.0 per cent for Northern Ireland and 91.9 per cent for England.

All of the nations showed signs of levelling off in the most recent weeks.

It usually takes between two and three weeks after either being infected or receiving the vaccine for the body to develop enough antibodies to be able to fight off the virus.

Afterwards, they remain in the blood at low levels and gradually decline over time to the point that they can no longer be detected.

The ONS figures were based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning 28 June, but the estimates only accounted for people in private households and not hospitals or care homes.

There was a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for antibodies, however, "the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination", the ONS said.

The amount of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is still unknown.

It is not known how having antibodies - currently or in the past - affects the chances of getting Covid again either.

Netherlands Europe Floods

Hard-hit Dutch town faces a 400 million euro flood damage bill
Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers 'slashed'
Hungary LGBT Law

Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation

Keir Starmer self-isolating after his child tests positive for Covid
The UK and EU have clashed over the Northern Ireland protocol

'We cannot go on as we are': EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland
Lam Man-chung gives a thumbs-up gesture in the offices of the Apple Daily last month when the paper was forced to close

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters
Nurses' pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC

NHS pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

