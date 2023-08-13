Nine people hurt after car flips off road into tent in campsite crash in Wales tourist hotspot, as 'baby saved by cot'

13 August 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 13 August 2023, 14:03

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire
The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

Nine people have been injured after a car veered off the road and smashed into a campsite in Wales, with a baby in the tent saved by its cot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two of the victims are in a serious condition in hospital after the horror smash, which took place at the Newgale campsite near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

A blue Ford Fiesta collided with a number of people and a tent at the campsite shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday evening, police said.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, said: "The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

"It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent. There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

"It's a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that's all we can say at the moment."

Read more: Group trapped in Cardiff car crash that killed three 'had been drinking and inhaling laughing gas'

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Mike said: "It happened at 10:38pm, I had left the campsite four minutes earlier and didn't hear or see anything. 

"My staff heard the screaming and informed me immediately while they called the emergency services," he told Wales Online.

"I think they first thought there would have been fatalities and that's why there were so many emergency vehicles here. I think one baby was saved purely by the fact it was in a cot."

Dyfed Powys Police said passengers in the car were among those injured.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision, which saw a car crash off the A487 and into a campsite in Pembrokeshire last night (Sat).

Newgale Campsite in Haverfordwest
Newgale Campsite in Haverfordwest. Picture: Google Street View

"At shortly after 10.30pm calls were made to emergency services reporting the collision at Newgale Campsite.

"The blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling from Roch towards St Davids veered off the road.

"It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car.

"The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious. They remain in hospital.

"The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

"Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Fiesta, and its occupants.

"We are especially interested in any dash-cam or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week

Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar to past 30C

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women

Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss

Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks

There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm

Latest News

See more Latest News

One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig
Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2
Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter
Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Perseid meteor shower to light up UK sky tonight - here's what you need to know

At least six people have died in the Channel

Hunt continues for two missing migrants following death of six Afghan men in English Channel
Holly Willoughby's future as ITV This Morning's host has been laid out

Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time

Record-breaking K2 feat dogged by claims climbers left porter to die

At least 80 people have died in devastating Hawaii wildfires

Harrowing moment Maui residents jump into the sea to save themselves from raging wildfires

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit