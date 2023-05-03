Nisa to open a further 400 shops this year as part of recruitment drive

Nisa plans to open 400 new stores. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nisa has revealed plans to open a further 400 shops this year as part of its recruitment drive.

The group has already opened 130 new stores this year and increased links with wholesale partners, including Scottish retailer Greens Retail and MPK.

Last month, Nisa and MPK Garages signed a deal that will see 11 of its former Morrisons Daily forecourt sites converted to Nisa over the next three months, covering areas in Bristol, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

Meanwhile, in March, Greens Retail signed a five-year deal with Nisa to open more than 20 new stores across Scotland and England.

It comes after 473 Nisa shops were opened last year.

Nisa boss Peter Batt said: "Following many strong years for recruitment, we're pleased to have continued this momentum in 2022 and now into this year.

"The sustained growth in recruitment is not only down to the brilliant team at Nisa, who have gone from strength to strength, but also to the strength of Nisa's proposition for independent retailers.

"At Nisa we're committed in ensuring our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and we'll continue to invest in our offer."

Nisa announced a £6 million investment into the wholesale price (WSP) of more than a thousand branded products earlier in the year.

It used market data to identify key products across the most important ambient categories to independent retailers in the convenience sector, such as beers, wines, spirits, soft drinks and tobacco.