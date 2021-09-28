No Time To Die: Royals, 007 and special guests attend long-awaited Bond premiere

By Joe Cook

The long-awaited premiere of the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, is underway at the Royal Albert Hall, with royals, 007 himself and some very special guests in attendance.

The film is Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, after starring in four previous films.

Alongside the cast of the film, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, all took to the red carpet, with the Duchess of Cambridge stepping up to the occasion in a sparkling gold dress.

Other household names in attendance included tennis star Emma Raducanu and rapper Stormzy, who responded "nahhh" when asked if he would be the next Bond.

In recognition of their work during the pandemic, key workers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the world premiere.

Read more: James Bond lookalike dangles from London Eye in daring stunt ahead of premiere

Arriving on the red carpet in a red velvet jacket, Mr Craig told LBC he has “learnt so much from doing these movies... working with the brilliant people I get to work with”.

“It’ll take me a while to unpack all of this”, he said, adding he’ll “find a way” to keep challenging himself, as he moves onto working on other films.

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond in the 007 franchise. Picture: Alamy

New 00 agent Lashana Lynch arriving on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

The film is the 25th in the series and is directed by Emmy-award-winning Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously directed HBO drama True Detective.

The film was first set to be released in November 2019 but was repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

The Royal Marines Band Service played on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Alamy

Rami Malek stars as the villain in the new Bond film. Picture: Alamy

Ana de Armas has said her character will be the toughest Bond girl of them all. Picture: Alamy

Amongst the screenplay writers are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has won numerous awards for starring and writing comedies Fleabag and Killing Eve.

“I just came as they asked me to, just to look at the thing as a whole, look at each character individually, how they interacted with each other, where the story can have a bit more wit or twist in it,” she told LBC.

“It’s just breathtaking the amount of artistry that goes into every single element of this filmmaking process...It’s just epic.”

Ahead of the premiere, a man dressed as James Bond was seen dangling from a pod on the London Eye in a daring stunt.

The man, understood to be a maintenance worker for the attraction, was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder on the wheel in central London.