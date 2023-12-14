'Israel will not accept a two-state solution when the war against Hamas ends', ambassador to the UK furiously declares

Tzipi Hotovely furiously declared Israel will not accept a two-state solution after the war with Hamas. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Israel will "absolutely not" accept a two-state solution with Palestine after the war with Hamas is over, the ambassador to the UK has furiously declared.

Tzipi Hotovely, who used to be Israel's deputy foreign minister before moving into an ambassador role, said "Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel".

She added that the Palestinians have been saying "loud and clear" that Palestine should be "free from the river to the sea", which he previously told LBC was a call for ethnic cleansing.

Ms Hotovely's comments come after she previously told LBC's Andrew Marr that a two-state solution was not possible "at present" due to the Palestinian authority's refusal to condemn the October 7 attacks.

Andrew Marr quizzes Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely

"It's not possible because as we speak, the leader in the politic of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, refuses to condemn those horrific crimes that Hamas committed, so he doesn't even try to look like a different leader than the leaders that are in Gaza," she told Tonight with Andrew Marr last month.

Ms Hotovely has continued to furiously hit back at the idea, asking Sky yesterday: "WHY are you obsessed with a two-state solution?"

She went on: "I think it's about time for the world to realise that the Oslo paradigm failed on October 7 and we need to build a new one."

She also said Israel would not be engaging in a ceasefire as it would lead to another October 7-style attack, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Israel has since engaged in a two-month long retaliatory bombardment campaign in Gaza in a bid to "wipe out Hamas".

There was a brief 'humanitarian pause', which allowed dozens of hostages to be released by Hamas.

Since then, Israel's bombardment campaign has continued. More than 14,000 Palestinians - primarily women and children - have been killed in the war.

US President Joe Biden (L) with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). Picture: Getty

It comes as Israel's faces pressure from US President Joe Biden to wrap up the war sooner rather than later.

Mr Biden has reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the campaign against Hamas by the end of the first week in January.

Speaking this week, the US President said Israel is starting to lose global support over its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza.

"Israel's security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world," he told donors to his 2024 re-election campaign in Washington.

"But they're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place," he said.