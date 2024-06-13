Mystery as two pest control workers found dead with frozen faces and hands in crawl space of chicken factory

Jonathan Collins and Neil Moon. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Kit Heren

Two pest control workers were found dead with their hands and faces frozen at a chicken factory in Norfolk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bodies of Jonathan Collins, 34 and Neil Moon, 49, were discovered at the Attleborough chicken factory in the early hours of July 4, 2018.

They were found in a crawl space between an outside factory wall and the wall of a railway station, according to evidence heard by a coroner on Wednesday.

Police said: "Both men had frozen hands and faces and there was evidence of frost on the floor.

"This inquest is currently suspended and therefore it is not appropriate to proceed into an inquest at this stage."

Read more: MH370 would have crashed with force of 'small earthquake' as researchers believe underwater sounds could solve mystery

Read more: Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985

Jonathan Collins. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The two men's heartbroken families paid tribute to them.

Mr Collins' family called him a "devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him".

Mr Moon's widow praised him as "the most amazing husband and father".

It comes after two companies were charged with corporate manslaughter over the men's deaths earlier this month, with a court date set for July.

Neil Moon. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police said: "Banham Poultry Limited, which went into administration in October 2018, is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

"Air Products PLC is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and one count of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

"Both companies are required to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 July 2024."

Banham Poultry has changed ownership since the men's deaths, and the current owners have no connection to the incident.