Mystery as two pest control workers found dead with frozen faces and hands in crawl space of chicken factory

13 June 2024, 05:22

Jonathan Collins and Neil Moon
Jonathan Collins and Neil Moon. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Kit Heren

Two pest control workers were found dead with their hands and faces frozen at a chicken factory in Norfolk.

The bodies of Jonathan Collins, 34 and Neil Moon, 49, were discovered at the Attleborough chicken factory in the early hours of July 4, 2018.

They were found in a crawl space between an outside factory wall and the wall of a railway station, according to evidence heard by a coroner on Wednesday.

Police said: "Both men had frozen hands and faces and there was evidence of frost on the floor.

"This inquest is currently suspended and therefore it is not appropriate to proceed into an inquest at this stage."

Jonathan Collins
Jonathan Collins. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The two men's heartbroken families paid tribute to them.

Mr Collins' family called him a "devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him".

Mr Moon's widow praised him as "the most amazing husband and father".

It comes after two companies were charged with corporate manslaughter over the men's deaths earlier this month, with a court date set for July.

Neil Moon
Neil Moon. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police said: "Banham Poultry Limited, which went into administration in October 2018, is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

"Air Products PLC is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and one count of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

"Both companies are required to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 July 2024."

Banham Poultry has changed ownership since the men's deaths, and the current owners have no connection to the incident.

A close-up of Elon Musk wearing a shirt and jacket

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro.

Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro

Tourists wearing hats or sheltering under umbrellas leave the Acropolis in Athens amid soaring temperatures

Visits to Acropolis halted amid heatwave in Greece

This is the moment oblivious police officers drove right past 'Blade Runners' cutting down a ULEZ camera in London.

Oblivious police drive straight past 'Blade Runners' cutting down Ulez camera

Candidate Jody McIntyre is alleged to have sent the messages in a local community WhatsApp group.

Workers Party candidate labelled trans community a ‘danger to society’

Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of a Patriot air defence missile system

Russia fires more missiles at Ukraine ahead of diplomatic effort to stop the war

A Russian navy frigate arriving at the port of Havana, Cuba

Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in Caribbean

A weekend washout is on the way.

When will summer finally arrive? Washout weekend forecast as gloomy June continues

Lucy Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with a single offence of the attempted murder of a baby girl, Child K.

Former nurse Lucy Letby’s status as multiple murderer is ‘important evidence’ in new trial, court told
Ben Potter was an American comic book content creator known as Comicstorian, who had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in 'single car crash'

