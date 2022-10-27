Northern Ireland fails to form executive in last-ditch effort to restore devolved government

27 October 2022, 19:39

A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed
A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Northern Ireland has failed to form an executive in a last-ditch effort to restore the devolved government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite MLAs meeting, a bid to elect a new speaker did not go ahead due to the DUP refusing to support nominations.

It comes after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris set a deadline to call fresh Assembly elections for midnight on Thursday.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May's Assembly election, preventing the formation of an executive.

With time running out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged the party to get back to Stormont.

His official spokesman said: "There's still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there."

The party's boycott is part of a campaign opposing the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol's economic barriers on trade.

Read more: 'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

Read more: Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast.
The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

During the recalled Stormont sitting, the SDLP nominated Patsy McGlone, and the UUP nominated Mike Nesbitt for the position of speaker - a position which must be filled before an executive can be formed.

However, the nominations failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs, forcing the session to be suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party did not nominate ministers because not enough progress has been made on addressing issues of concern around the protocol.

"We were given a clear mandate in the Assembly elections, and we would not nominate ministers to an executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol to remove the barriers to trade within our own country and to restore our place within the United Kingdom internal market," he said.

He also warned that unionists will not accept a joint authority arrangement between the British and Irish governments instead of direct rule from London in the absence of the Stormont Assembly.

"Unionists will not accept joint authority. Joint authority would be an abandonment of the Good Friday Agreement and if that's what the Irish government want to do, then let them be honest and say," he said.

In response to the controversial move, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said the DUP "have left us all at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government".

She added: "Most of us here want to do the job we were elected to do.

"Today our caretaker ministers rally to take decisions, within tight limits, before their civil servants are left in an impossible position come midnight where they are expected to run our essential public services yet have no budget and no powers."

Alliance leader Naomi Long speaking after an attempt to elect a new speaker fails.
Alliance leader Naomi Long speaking after an attempt to elect a new speaker fails. Picture: Alamy

In the meantime, Mr Heaton-Harris has been urged to introduce emergency legislation to give senior civil servants more power to continue to run Stormont departments.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the Bill should also cut MLA salaries as the stalemate at Stormont rumbles on.

Ms Long said that a fresh election is not the solution to resolving the issues.

"The solution to the problem is this: emergency legislation in Westminster to suspend these institutions until the negotiations with the EU and the UK Government can reach conclusion, potentially within weeks," Ms Long said.

"He (Secretary of State) should in that Bill include powers to cut MLA salaries. It is unconscionable that we are continued to be paid for a job that we are prevented from doing while other people are suffering whilst working hard.

"He should include power for permanent secretaries to take over the running of their department within enhanced ability to be able to make decisions that are necessary and he should include a budget for Northern Ireland so we can start to get control of our public finances and protect our absolutely essential public services."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Martin

Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'
Breaking
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments

Brits slam US TV host Trevor Noah's claims of a racist backlash against Sunak, following LBC call

Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester
Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000
A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis
FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit