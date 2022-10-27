'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

27 October 2022, 16:13 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 17:04

Putin delivered another rambling speech
Putin delivered another rambling speech. Picture: Getty/Russian MoD

By James Hockaday

Vladimir Putin has claimed the era of Western dominance is over in a fresh rambling speech.

In the same week he rehearsed eradicating Britain and the US in a series of nuclear drills, according to a top Russian military expert, he again insisted the "dominion of the world" by the West will no longer be tolerated.

"The West is no longer able to dictate its will to the humankind but still tries to do it, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it," the Russian autocrat said at a speech to a think tank.

"Dominion of the world is what West has decided to stake in this game. It is a dangerous, deadly and dirty game."

The Kremlin flexed its muscles by launching several ballistic and cruise missiles, simulating what it framed as 'huge nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike', earlier this week.

Colonel Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defence magazine, said the drills were to practice wiping Britain and the US off the map with retaliatory attacks.

In a chilling message he warned the UK will be 'swallowed up' by the Atlantic Ocean, while the US would be turned into a 'sea strait named after Comrade Stalin'.

He told Russian state TV insisted that the 'strategic training exercise', named 'Operation Thunder', was defensive, claiming: “Who could launch a first nuclear strike on Russia? The US and the UK.”

READ MORE: Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test
Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test. Picture: Kremlin

He said he doubted France would get involved in a nuclear war, adding: “I don't know if [President] Macron is someone who would join this adventure and has been factored into this scenario.  I am not judging, but it is clear that this was a deep retaliation scenario."

TV anchor Olga Skabeyeva, known as 'Putin's Iron Doll', asked: “So we have practiced today destroying the United States and once-great Britain, right?”

Korotchenko replied: “Absolutely right and… it all took place, I emphasise, after a first strike against us.”

He added: “We would have a sea strait named after Comrade Stalin in place of the United States in North America, and the Atlantic Ocean in place of Great Britain… This (should make them) sober up and clear their minds.

"Once again, this is not nuclear blackmail, no, this is what we would really do (if) we get hit.”

READ MORE: Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia

A Sineva ballistic missile is test-fired by the Tula Russian nuclear-powered submarine at Kura Test Range in the Barents Sea, Arctic Ocean as part of Russia's nuclear drills in photo released on October 26
A Sineva ballistic missile test-fired from a Tula Russian nuclear-powered submarine in the Arctic Ocean. Picture: Alamy

Russia test-fired its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), launched from land, and its Sineva ICBMs, launched by nuclear submarines and Tu-95 bombers.

The US was notified about the exercise – the drills are held annually – and told it complied with arms control agreements.

READ MORE: Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'

It comes as Russian troops suffer heavy losses on the frontline of Ukraine and continue to lose occupied territory in the east and south of the country.

Putin has made several references to nuclear strikes since his invasion in February eight months ago, in what appears to be an attempt to end the West's support for Kyiv.

The tyrant has accused the West of playing a 'dirty, bloody and dangerous game' with its arming and training of Ukrainian forces, but that it would eventually have to give in and talk to Moscow.

READ MORE: UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

"It contests the sovereignty of peoples and nations, their identity and uniqueness and has no regard whatsoever for the interests of other countries," he said in a speech in the Russian capital today.

He told the Valdai Discussion think tank that the West was blinded by colonialism and was attempting to contain the rest of the world.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of planning to use so-called 'dirty bombs', and NATO is worried that he will use the claim to ramp up offensives.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row
Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals
The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment
Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit